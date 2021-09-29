GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates had their way with county rival Pikeville this past Thursday night at the BHS soccer complex as the red-and-white dominated from start to finish and came away with the 6-0 win.
Speedy freshman Myra Bevins got the scoring started for head coach Donna Smith’s club as she raced down the middle of the Pikeville defense and found the back of the net in the 3rd minute of the contest to give her team the 1-0 lead.
It was the first of three goals on the day as she lead the way in scoring for BHS by recording a hat trick.
Junior Hannah Cobb, senior Kinzie Jackson, and freshman Makenna Justice each recorded a goal to add to the cause for the Lady Pirates, with Justice’s goal coming on a penalty kick early in the 2nd half.
Cobb was also credited with an assist by BHS statistician Bennett West.
The Lady Pirates dominated the ball throughout as they had 21 shots on goal compared to only five more Pikeville. Goalie Jazzy Cline turned in the clean sheet with three saves.
The win over Pikeville for BHS came in the middle of two blowout losses to the hands of Lawrence County by a final score of 10-0.
Prior to that, coach Smith’s club earned back-to-back wins over Shelby Valley and Hazard. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Pirates mercy ruled Hazard by a final tally of 10-0.
Cobb led the way for BHS as she scored a season high four goals in the win. Bevins recorded another hat trick finishing with three goals while Jackson, Dakota Warren, and Hayleigh Fletcher netted a goal apiece.
Sydney Stafford, Kenna Phillips, Bevins, and Jackson were each credited with an assist.
Just two days later on Monday, Sept. 20, the Lady Pirates hosted county foe Shelby Valley and defeated them 7-1.
Bevins had a career game in this affair as she scored five goals to lead the way for BHS. Cobb and Justice scored the other two goals for the Lady Pirates while Kynlea Stanley, Jackson, and Cobb each recorded an assist.
After the busy week the Lady Pirates have a record of 7-8 as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.
They are set to travel to Paintsville on Tuesday night and then play at Ashland on Thursday. BHS closes the regular season at home on Saturday against Boyd County in a noon start.