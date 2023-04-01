GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up their fourth win of the young season in blowout fashion on Thursday night as they topped Martin County 15-0 in four innings.
8th grade standout Molly Fahm was nearly unhittable in the win as she fired a one hit shutout striking out nine Lady Cardinals over four innings in the circle.
Belfry scored a pair of runs in the first inning and then blew the game open with a seven run second. They added one more in the third and then secured the mercy-rule with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Five different Lady Pirate hitters recorded two hits on the day as Belfry finished with 14 hits as a team. Fahm went 2-4 with a double and three RBIs while Makaylin Meade went 2-3 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored.
Fite was also 2-4 with a double and a run batted in while Lexi Bevins went 2-3 with two RBIs and Zoey Caudill wen a perfect 2-2 with two singles. Sydney Stafford added a two-run double while Bell Howard also doubled home a run.
Myra Bevins singled, knocked home a run, and scored twice while Takara May also singled and scored and Makena Justice crossed the plate two times.
PIKE CENTRAL 1 BELFRY 0 (Tuesday, March 28)
Molly Fahm pitched another gem on Tuesday night at 60th District rival Pike Central but the Lady Hawks were able to squeak out a 1-0 win despite how having a single hit.
Fahm went the complete game in the circle and fired her second no-hitter of the season striking out 10 Lady Hawk hitters while walking none.
Pike Central scored the lone run of the game in the third inning when Jaycie Stanley was hit by a pitch to start the frame, stole second, and then came in to score after Sydney Thompson was able to reach on a dropped third strike.
Natalie Fite, Makaylin Meade, and Bell Howard had the lone hits of the game for Belfry, all singles.
The Lady Pirates best chance to score came in the top of the fourth when they had two runners on base with only one out, but they ended up stranding runners on second and third.
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 1
PCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 x - 1 0 0
SHELBY VALLEY 10 BELFRY 2 (Monday, March 27)
Shelby Valley came to Pond Creek last Monday night and scored early and often to come away with a 10-2 win.
Belfry's lone runs came in the home half of the fifth when Natalie Fite knocked in Myra Bevins with an RBI groundout and then Molly Fahm belted a solo homer to deep left centerfield. The home run for Fahm was her third in the first seven games of the season.
Fahm took the loss in the circle as she struck out 13 batters over seven innings but allowed 10 runs, five earned, on nine hits with four walks.
Belfry's record now sits at 4-3 for the season.
SVHS: 3 1 2 1 3 0 0 - 10 9 0
BHS: 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 6 5
