GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up their fourth win of the young season in blowout fashion on Thursday night as they topped Martin County 15-0 in four innings. 

8th grade standout Molly Fahm was nearly unhittable in the win as she fired a one hit shutout striking out nine Lady Cardinals over four innings in the circle. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

