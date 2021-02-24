GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates took the court in the opening game of the 46th Annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic played on Saturday inside the BHS Gymnasium and they made easy work of visiting Letcher County as they cruised to the 57-35 win.
Both teams got off to a slow start to begin contest, which tipped off at 1 p.m., as BHS held a slim lead at 5-4 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Pirates headed up in the second stanza as junior guard Cushi Fletcher got hot from the floor and scored 10 of her game high 25 points in the period to help the red-and-white take the 20-11 halftime lead.
Head coach Kevin Deskins’ club continued the torrid pace in the second half as their full-court pressure gave the Lady Cougars fits resulting in numerous forced turnovers which led to easy baskets.
Belfry posted 21 in the third period alone to push their lead to 41-22 going into the fourth quarter where they would then cruise to the 22 point win.
Aside from Fletcher’s 25 points, freshman point guard Kyera Thornsbury joined her in double-figures with 10 points while Kyra Justice, Linzee Phillips, and sophomore center Jenna Sparks each scored six.
Thornsbury led the team with eight rebounds and four assists while Sparks controlled to paint by blocking seven shots, giving her 39 swats on the season.
After the slow start the Lady Pirates were red hot from the floor as they finished 24-43 shooting good for 57 percent while connecting on 4-10 from three point range.
Belfry forced LCHS into 24 turnovers while committing 17 of their own on the offensive end.
The game was the first contest in a week for the Lady Pirates as they had not played prior to the win since Feb. 13. The win was the fourth straight and the seventh in their last nine games as their record improved to 12-5 on the season.
Belfry has nine games remaining on the regular season slate beginning with a home contest with Paintsville on Thursday followed by a road game at Johnson Central on Friday.
BHS defeated Paintsville 53-39 in the first game of the season on Jan. 4 and also handed Johnson Central one of their two losses on the year with a 44-41 win on Feb. 3 in Belfry.
Letcher Central (7-8) 4 7 12 12 — 35
Belfry (12-5) 5 15 21 16 — 57
LC: Bates 4; Banks 6; Boggs 3; Holcomb 1; Couch 12; Kinsur 3; Craft 3; Wright 3
B: Justice 6; Varney 2; Fletcher 25; Phillips 6; Thornsbury 10; Sparks 6; Coley 2