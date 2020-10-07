GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates and head coach Donna Smith picked up a shutout win on Saturday against visiting Hazard as they topped the Lady Bulldogs 6-nil.
The Caudill sisters, Zoey and Mylah, each scored two goals for the red-and-white in the match as they made up four of the teams six goals.
Sophomore Roxy Cline netted the other two goals for the Lady Pirates.
Junior Kenzie Jackson was credited with two assists while goalie Jazzy Cline had two saves.
The Lady Pirates also defeated 15th Region foe Pikeville earlier in the week by the final of 3-2 in a hard-fought contest.
Zoey Caudill scored the first goal of the game for BHS while Kinzie Jackson added another in the 46th minute and then Bailee McCoy netted the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute.
Jackson was also credited with an assist in the win while Jazzy Cline finished with six saves.
The Lady Pirates also suffered a defeat to Martin County on the road on Thursday by a final of 8-4.
Zoey Caudill and Kinzie Jackson made up the scoring for BHS in the loss. Jackon netted two goals and had an assist while Caudill scored one goal. Bailey McCoy also had an assist.
The Lady Pirates fourth goal was knocked in by a Martin County player and was scored as an “own goal.”
They now have a record of 3-7 on the 2020 season.
The Belfry boys’ soccer team also played a pair of contests last week as they rolled past Pikeville 10-nil and tied with Martin County with a final tally of 1-1.
In the match against the Panthers on Monday, Sept. 29, BHS got a hat-trick off the foot of Dalton Stacy as he netted three goals in the blowout win.
Tyler Slone and Jasper McCoy each added two goals while Ian Long, Ryan Varney, and Logan Maynard each scored single goals.
Aiden McCoy led Belfry with two assists while Maynard and Varney were each credited with one. Goalie Makaden Maynard finished with six saves.
Just a few days later against Martin County, the red-and-white played a match against the Cardinals that ended deadlocked at 1-1.
Jasper McCoy scored the Pirates lone goal in the 51st minute of action on a penalty kick to tie the match up at one apiece. Neither team could find the net in the remainder of the contest.
Belfry goalie Makaden Maynard finished the match with eight saves for coach Tim McNamee.
Their record not stands at 2-4-2 on the season.