PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — For the first time since 2017, the Belfry Lady Pirates have advanced to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals as they knocked off Paintsville in a 4-2 opening round game on Sunday afternoon at StoneCrest in Prestonsburg. 

With the win Belfry (20-11) moves to within one game of the 15th Region Championship as they advance to play 58th District Champion Lawrence County (26-12) on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. 

