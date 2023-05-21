PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — For the first time since 2017, the Belfry Lady Pirates have advanced to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals as they knocked off Paintsville in a 4-2 opening round game on Sunday afternoon at StoneCrest in Prestonsburg.
With the win Belfry (20-11) moves to within one game of the 15th Region Championship as they advance to play 58th District Champion Lawrence County (26-12) on Monday night at 7:30 p.m.
"Coach (Tommy) Poe and them over at Paintsville do a great job. We played them earlier in the year it was 2-1, so we knew we were in for a battle," coach Ryan "Rooster" Chapman said. "Early in the game Natalie Fite gets her first home run of the year. She's hit the fence a few times, but it finally fell for her right there. Molly (Fahm) was Molly, she comes in every day to work. A lot of our players did today, they were focused and ready to go. That's what we try to do is get a little better each day, and hopefully tomorrow we'll be a little better than today."
Fite, who had a bases clearing double to beat Pike Central in the 60th District Championship game last week, picked up right where she left off on Sunday as they stroked her first home run of the season to straightaway centerfield in the bottom of the first inning to give Belfry the early 2-0 lead.
"She (Fite) has played for us a long time, she's had a lot of at bats and seen a lot of pitches," coach Chapman said of his catcher. "When she's locked in, she's as good as anybody around I think."
Belfry added two key runs in the home half of the third inning as winning pitcher Molly Fahm and Makaylin Meade started the frame off with back-to-back singles and then later came in to score on a two-run knock to right from Lexi Bevins to make it 4-0.
Paintsville added single runs in both the fourth in the sixth innings to trim the Belfry lead down to two at 4-2.
In the top of the seventh inning the Lady Tigers tried to rally as they put the tying run on base after a single and a walk with two outs, but Fahm got Laney Bledsoe to ground out to third to end the game.
Fahm went the complete game in the circle to pick up the win as she allowed just the two runs on six hits while striking out 10 Paintsville batters and walking just one. The 10 punchouts gave the 8th grader 301 total Ks on the season.
Fite led Belfry at the plate as she also had a double to go with her two-run homer while Meade also had two hits, both singles.
Myra Bevins, Lexi Bevins, Zoey Caudill, and Fahm all singled to round out the offense for Belfry, with Lexi Bevins picking up the two key RBIs.
The Lady Pirates now turn their attention to Lawrence County, who advanced into the semifinals with an 11-1 win over Pikeville in six innings on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs have won their three postseason games by a combined score of 45-2.
"You've just got to play them one day at a time," coach Chapman said. "We've got a great Region. Coach (Kenny) Horn does a great job at Lawrence. They're going to be ready for us, hopefully we come out ready to play tomorrow."
PHS: 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 - 2 6 2
BHS: 2 0 2 0 0 0 x - 4 8 2
