Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry boys soccer.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry’s Aidan McCoy corals a ball near the sideline in the Pirates 4-0 loss to Prestonsburg on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the BHS Soccer Complex.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates soccer squad got the 2022 season started off on the right foot as they mercy-ruled Shelby Valley 13-0 in their season opener Monday, Aug. 8.

The Lady Pirates scored all of their goals in the first half of play as the game was called at halftime.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you