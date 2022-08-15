GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates soccer squad got the 2022 season started off on the right foot as they mercy-ruled Shelby Valley 13-0 in their season opener Monday, Aug. 8.
The Lady Pirates scored all of their goals in the first half of play as the game was called at halftime.
Myra Bevins got the scoring started for BHS and she didn’t slow down as she scored four goals and also had two assists on the day. Zoey Caudill also found the back of the net four times in the win for head coach Donna Smith’s club.
Bailey McCoy also scored two goals while Makenna Justice and Victoria Dotson each scored a goal to round out the offense for BHS.
Hannah Cobb led the way in assists with four, and goalie Jazzy Cline had one save.
On Tuesday night the Lady Pirates suffered their first loss as 15th region power Prestonsburg topped them 12-2. Myra Bevins scored both of the goals in the match for BHS while Cline had 22 saves.
The Lady Pirates got back in the win column on Thursday night when they traveled to Perry Central and won 1-0. Zoey Caudill scored the lone goal for Belfry in the first half off of an assist by Cobb. Cline had 11 saves as she recorded the clean sheet.
Belfry saw their record fall to 2-2 later in the week when they were shutout 10-0 at Ashland. Cline had 15 saves in that match as BHS had only one shot on goal.
The Belfry boys and head coach Trenedy May also played their first matches of the 2022 season this past week but are still in search of their first win as they lost to both Prestonsburg and Lawrence County by a final of 4-0.
The Pirates took five shots on goal against Prestonsburg and 10 against Lawrence County. Makaden Maynard had 18 saves against the Blackcats and 23 against the Bulldogs.
Belfry returns home to play Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Belfry Invitational Tournament, which will feature Estill County, Bryan Station, Corbin and Ashland Blazer.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.