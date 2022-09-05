Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirate volleyball squad make quick work of rival Mingo Central this past Thursday night as they swept the Lady Miners 3 sets to 0.

Belfry cruised in the first set by a margin of 25-11, but the Lady Miners battled to keep it close in the second set before eventually falling 25-20. The Lady Pirates then put the match away with a 25-13 win in set three.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you