GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirate volleyball squad make quick work of rival Mingo Central this past Thursday night as they swept the Lady Miners 3 sets to 0.
Belfry cruised in the first set by a margin of 25-11, but the Lady Miners battled to keep it close in the second set before eventually falling 25-20. The Lady Pirates then put the match away with a 25-13 win in set three.
Junior Clara McNamee dominated the Lady Miners as she had a match high 14 kills as well as eight blocks, 16 digs and three aces. Jayden Mullins was next with six kills, a team high five aces, four blocks and two digs.
Hannah Fite, Natalie Fite and Olivia Long each had two kills while Maddie Bevins and Savannah Fields each added one. Long added four aces and led the team with 23 assists to go with seven digs while Hannah Fite led the team with 19 digs and had an ace.
Natalie Fite contributed eight digs, Bevins had six, and Savannah Fields and Makaylin Meade each had 2 digs. Meade also added a block.
Final stats were not reported for Mingo Central. The Lady Miners are coached by Kristy Noe and fell to 0-3 with the loss. They are set to play at South Charleston on Wednesday and then compete in a tri-match against Man and Westside on the road on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates are once again being coached by Bethany Staggs, and they improved to 3-5 on the season with the win. They are scheduled to host District foe Pike Central on Thursday, Sept. 8.
