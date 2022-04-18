NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley softball squad snapped their three-game skid this past week in a big way as they won three straight games over Shelby Valley and Tolsia.
Tug Valley junior Kinna Justice had a game to remember in the second game of the twin-bill against Tolsia as she fired a three-inning perfect game in the Lady Panthers 19-0 mercy-rule win.
TUG VALLEY 4 SHELBY VALLEY 3 (Tuesday, April 12)
Head coach Rocky Hall’s Lady Panthers started the week off with a big win over Kentucky foe Shelby Valley by a final score of 4-3 at Panther Mart Park.
Tug Valley got on the board in the fourth inning as Amelya Wellman came through with a two-out RBI single to left to score Cassidy Griffey and tie the game up at one apiece.
The Panthers took their first lead in the ensuing fifth inning as Kinna Justice singled to lead off the inning and later came around to score on a safety squeeze off the bat of Tailyn Russell to make it 2-1.
The lead was short lived however as the Lady Wildcats scored a run in the top half of the sixth inning to knot the game back up at two.
In the bottom half of the inning Wellman came through in the clutch one again as she lofted a single to right field to once again score Griffey and give Tug the 3-2 lead.
The Panthers would add what would end up being an important insurance run as Emily Hatfield came in to score to make it 4-2 after another successful safety-squeeze, this time by Haleigh Muncy.
Shelby Valley would muster one more run in the top half of the seventh but it was all for naught as Autumn Hall closed out the game and secured the win.
Hall pitched a gem in the circle as she went the complete game and struck out 15 Shelby Valley batters. She allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and just one walk.
Wellman’s two hits led Tug at the plate while Hatfield and Justice each had singles.
Score by Innings
SVHS: 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 — 3 6 1
TCHS: 0 0 0 1 1 2 x — 4 4 1
TUG VALLEY 18 TOLSIA 0 (Thursday, April 14)
The Lady Panthers dominated sectional rival Tolsia in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday as they erupted for seven runs in the first inning and 11 more in the third.
Autumn Hall pitched a complete game one-hit shutout as she went all three innings an struck out seven Tolsia batters with zero walks.
At the plate Tug Valley drew 13 walks as a team and was hit by a pitch three times.
Autumn Hall led the way with two hits and a RBI while Kinna Justice had a single and two RBIs. Audrey Evans also singled, had three RBIs, and scored two runs from her 9-hole spot in the lineup.
Cassidy Griffey, Jessica Spaulding, and Mckynnli Farley each added RBI singles while Emily Hatfield singled and walked twice.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 7 0 11 — 18 8 0
THS: 0 0 0 — 0 1 2
TUG VALLEY 19 TOLSIA 0 (Thursday, April 14)
Junior pitcher Kinna Justice toed the rubber in game two of the twin-bill and brought her A-game as she fired her first career perfect game.
Justice struck out seven batters in her three innings and threw just 29 pitches, 24 for strikes. She had an immaculate inning in the second when she struck out the side on just nine pitches.
Haleigh Muncy and Karlie Carter led the way for Tug Valley with two hits each in the win. Muncy had four RBIs and also scored three times while Carter had a double, knocked in three runs, and scored two of her own.
Autumn Hall added a triple and three RBIs while Amelya Wellman had a single and recorded three RBIs. Laura Spaulding also singles and scored for the Panthers.
The Lady Panthers drew 15 walks at the plate in this game and was hit by a pitch four times.
With the wins Tug Valley improves their season record to 9-7. They have an extremely busy week ahead on the field as they are scheduled to play every day of the week.
Tug will begin with three straight road games beginning as they are scheduled to head to Pike Central on Monday, Logan on Tuesday, and travel to Mingo Central on Wednesday for a doubleheader.
The Lady Panthers are set to return home on Thursday to play Lawrence County before closing out the week on Friday and Saturday in the Lyndel Potter Memorial Tournament in Pikeville. Tug will play host Pikeville on Friday and will then tussle with Paintsville on Saturday.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 12 4 3 — 19 7 0
THS: 0 0 0 — 0 0 2