NAUGATUCK — The No. 1 ranked Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up their first two wins of the season this past week as they defeated Huntington St. Joe 40-35 and Lewis County (Ky.) 49-40.
In the win over perennial power St. Joe on Tuesday, Dec. 14, Clyde Farley’s club came out and jumped ahead in the opening quarter as they outscored the Lady Irish 15-6, thanks in part to eight first quarter points from Haley Gillman.
The two teams played evenly in the second quarter and the Lady Panthers took the 25-16 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
Coming out of the break in the second half coach Alyssa Hammond’s St. Joe club turned up the heat defensively and held Tug Valley to only six third quarter points, trimming the Panther lead to six at 31-25 going into the fourth.
In the final quarter the Irish cut the lead to one at 34-33 following a pair of 3s from Amya Damon, but senior Autumn Hall put the game on ice as she got back-to-back offensive rebounds on two consecutive trips down the floor resulting in a put back and two foul-shots to push the Tug Valley lead back to five.
Senior Kaylea Baisden led Tug Valley in scoring with 17 points and six rebounds in the win. Gilman was next on the scoresheet with eight points, all in the first quarter, while Hall added seven points and a game high 18 rebounds.
Audrey Evans added five points on the night for Tug Valley while Makenzie Browning and Kinna Justice each tallied two to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Damon led all scorers on the night finishing with 20 points.
Score by Quarters
HSJHS: 6 10 9 10 — 35
TVHS: 15 10 6 9 — 40
Scoring
SJ: Damon 20, Preservati 7, Ransbottom 2, Lee 2, Conley 2, George 2.
TV: Baisden 17, Gillman 8, Hall 7, Evans 5, Browning 2, Justice 2, Fields 0, Hatfield 0.
TUG VALLEY 49 LEWIS COUNTY 40 (Saturday, Dec. 18 at Woods Lumber Classic)
The top ranked Lady Panthers were back in action on Saturday in the Woods Lumber Classic at Rio Grande University and were able to come away with another win by a final of 49-40 over Lewis County.
For the second straight game TVHS came out and took control of the game from the opening tip as they raced ahead to a 13-5 lead after one quarter of play.
The Lady Lions cut into the lead by one during the second quarter as the trailed 22-15 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break Tug Valley regained their form from the opening quarter as they outscored Lewis County 18-9 in the third stanza and took a 40-24 lead into the fourth where they would then cruise to the nine point win.
Baisden led the way for coach Farley’s club once again as she finished with a game high 25 points to go along with four assists and five steals. Baisden connected on five three-pointers in the win.
Hall joined her in double-figures as she turned in another double-double finishing with 12 points to go with 10 rebounds. Evans added eight points, five assists, and six steals while Browning added four points to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Kristen Fields came off the bench and did not score but played well in the paint as she contributed three steals and three rebounds.
The wins for Tug Valley brings them to even at .500 on the young season with a 2-2 record. The Lady Panthers will not take the court again until Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 when they play back-to-back days in a tournament at Riverview.
TVHS is scheduled to play Richlands (Va.) on the first night at 7:00 p.m. and then will play host Riverview on the second night in a 8:30 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarters
TVHS: 13 9 18 9 — 49
LCHS: 5 10 9 15 — 40
Scoring
TV: Baisden 25, Hall 12, Evans 8, Browning 4, Gillman 0, Hatfield 0, Justice 0, Fields 0.
LC: Weddington 13, Puente 8, B’Souza 8, Kimbell 7, Johnson 3, Hithfield 1.