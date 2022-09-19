NAUGATUCK — Head coach Greg Chapman's Tug Valley Lady Panther volleyball squad picked up a big come-from-behind win Monday, Sept. 12, as they topped Martin County 3-2 in a five-set thriller.
The visiting Lady Cardinals came in ready to play and took the first set, winning it 25-19. The Panthers responded and won the second set 25-21 to tie it up.
In a back-and-forth third set, it was the Cards who got the last laugh as they pulled out a 30-28 win to go ahead 2-1. Tug staved off defeat in the fourth set as they took it 25-17 to force the decisive fifth set.
Tug Valley made the plays needed to come away with the win in the final set as they topped Martin County 15-12 to take the match 3 sets to 2.
Freshman Bailee Hall had 12 kills to lead the Panthers in that category while Makenzie Browning had eight, Mandi Milum had six, Haven Deskins had four, while Kauai Messer and Andrea Newsome each had one.
Jayden McMillion led the way with four aces while Messer had three, Deskins had two, and Newsome, Browning, Milum and Hall had one each.
Newsome led with 17 assists while Messer had 15, and Deskins and Milum each had one.
Tug Valley improved to 3-3 on the season with the win with the previous two wins being against Van and Wesley Christian.
The Lady Panthers roster this season is made up of three seniors, six sophomores and five freshmen.
