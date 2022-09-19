Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Head coach Greg Chapman's Tug Valley Lady Panther volleyball squad picked up a big come-from-behind win Monday, Sept. 12, as they topped Martin County 3-2 in a five-set thriller. 

The visiting Lady Cardinals came in ready to play and took the first set, winning it 25-19. The Panthers responded and won the second set 25-21 to tie it up. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

