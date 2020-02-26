NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers played the 10th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Game in memory of 1992 TVHS graduate Tina Vance Stacy on Tuesday, Feb. 18, as they defeated Carter Christian by a final of 67-26.
The Lady Panthers unveiled new pink jerseys for the 10th edition of the game that were purchased by Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
Prior to the game, TVHS head coach presented a plaque to WHWC CFO David Jewell thanking them for the donation.
Williamson Health and Wellness Center also purchased T-shirts that were given out for free to players, fans, and family of Stacy that were in attendance.