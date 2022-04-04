CHAPMANVILLE — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers snapped a four game skid in the Lady Tiger Invitational in Chapmanville as they defeated Ritchie County 9-1 on Friday night and topped in-county rival Mingo Central 4-1 on Saturday.
In the win over the Lady Miners, head coach Rocky Hall’s Lady Panthers scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Audrey Evans led the big third inning off with a single to right and then advanced all the way to third after a miscue by the Miner right fielder. Jessica Spaulding then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that allowed Evans to scurry home for the games first run.
Aster a slap single from senior Cassidy Griffey, fellow senior Emily Hatfield connected on a deep drive to left to give Tug Valley the 3-0 lead. The two-run shot gave her the team lead with four home runs on the season.
Sophomores Amelya Wellman and Haleigh Muncy then followed Hatfield up with back-to-back doubles, the second of which scored Wellman to give Tug the 4-0 lead.
Mingo Central scored their lone run in the top of the fifth inning after Kara Hunt singled, Mackendrick Hammond followed her with a double to left, and Alee Belcher’s fielder’s choice scored Hunt to make the score 4-1.
Tug Valley senior pitcher Autumn Hall was unhittable the rest of the way however as she put the game away. Her final line was seven innings of two hit ball striking out 14 Mingo Central batters to just one walk.
Ava Williams took the loss for head coach Patrick Cline’s Lady Miners as she went the complete game and allowed the four runs on six hits while striking out five batters and walking none.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 1
TVHS: 0 0 4 0 0 0 x — 4 6 0
TUG VALLEY 9 RITCHIE COUNTY 1 (Friday, April 1)
The Panthers snapped their four game skid on Friday night as they picked up a 9-1 win over Ritchie County in six innings.
Autumn Hall was once again nearly unhittable in the circle as she went all six frames and allowed just one unearned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking none.
Senior catcher Emily Hatfield had a huge day at the plate as she clubbed a three-run home run and also smacked a two RBI double as she drove in five runs in the win.
Amelya Wellman and Haleigh Muncy each added two singles while Kinna Justice and Tailyn Russell had RBI singles. Mckynnli Farley and Audrey Evans also added singles and scored two runs apiece for the Lady Panthers.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 2 0 3 3 1 — 9 10 1
RCHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 6
POCA 7 TUG VALLEY 6 (Thursday, March 31)
The Lady Panthers suffered a heartbreaking loss in the first game of the Lady Tiger Invitational on Thursday night as they allowed Poca to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh and steal a 7-6 win.
Two of the runs were unearned as the Tug Valley defense committed back-to-back errors with two outs to allow the tying and winning runs to score.
Tug Valley trailed 4-0 entering the top of the sixth and they came to life as they plated five runs to take a one run lead. They added another run in the top of the seventh on a solo home run from Haleigh Muncy to take a 6-4 lead but could not close the game out in the bottom half.
Kinna Justice had a big two run single while Cassidy Griffey also had a hit and knocked in a run for Tug Valley.
Muncy and Amelya Wellman led the way for Tug Valley with two hits apiece while Audrey Evans and Jessica Spaulding each had singles. First baseman Mckynnli Farley also added a RBI.
Hall was handed the loss as she went 6.2 innings and allowed seven runs ( five earned) on six hits to go along with nine strikeouts and four walks.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 — 6 8 3
POCA: 0 0 1 0 3 0 3 — 7 6 4
BUFFALO 7 TUG VALLEY 1 (Tuesday, March 29)
The Lady Bison had the lead for the entire game as they went ahead 1-0 in the top of the third inning after Dara Harmon singled and scored after a Tug Valley error with two outs.
Buffalo added to the lead in the ensuing fourth inning as Rachel Affolter singled and Kiera Cochran doubled to put runners at second and third with one out.
Coach Rasnake then gave Harmon the bunt sign and she laid down a good one which allowed Affolter to scurry home from third to make it 2-0.
The Lady Panthers were held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning as Amelya Wellman led off the inning with a double and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly to left off the bat of Kinna Justice.
Buffalo then blew the game wide open in the ensuing top of seventh inning as they plated five runs in the frame on four base hits and pushed their lead to 7-1. Bre Martin had a RBI bloop single in the inning while Cochran had the big hit with the two RBI double.
Buffalo pitcher Alex Hill put the game away in the bottom of the seventh inning as she returned the Tug Valley side in order to close it out.
Hill pitched a gem in the circle for the Lady Bison as she went the complete game and allowed the one run on five hits with zero walks. She pitched to contact and relied on good defense behind her as she finished with just one strikeout.
Cochran, Martin, and Affolter led Buffalo with two hits apiece with both of Cochran’s base knocks being doubles. She also led the way with two RBIs. Hill helped her own cause with a double while Harmon and Shana Rutan each had singles.
Sophomore Tailyn Russell led the Lady Panthers at the plate as she finished with two hits including a double while Wellman added a double and Emily Hatfield and Cassidy Griffey each recorded singles.
Tug Valley saw their record move to 6-4 on the season as they are set to play six games in the coming week, all on the road.
The Lady Panthers were set to open the week at Poca on Monday before playing at Mingo Central in a doubleheader on Tuesday. Tug will then have a rematch with Buffalo on Thursday and will close out the week with a doubleheader at Class AAA Huntington on Saturday.
Score by Inning
BHS: 0 0 1 1 0 0 5 — 7 9 1
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 2