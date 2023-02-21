NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley picked up a key win in the Class A Region IV Section II semifinal on Monday night in Naugatuck as they eliminated the Man Lady Hillbillies with a 45-34 win.
Tug Valley, who came in at 10th in the final AP poll of the season yesterday, will now go to Glenhayes on Thursday night to take on seventh-ranked Tolsia (15-8) for the sectional championship.
The Lady Panthers (8-9) led 6-2 with 2:31 left in the first period after a jumper from Haley Gillman. A pair of Kami Anderson free throws with 2.1 seconds left in the quarter helped Man pull to within two at 8-6, and that was the score heading into the second.
Baskets from Megan McCoy and Jenna Baisden put the Lady 'Billies in front 10-8 with 7:20 left in the second frame, but a 9-2 Tug Valley run followed, and the hosts led 17-12 with 4:17 left in the half after a three from Haven Deskins.
A Kinna Justice jumper and a Gillman floater in the final minute gave the Lady Panthers a 21-13 advantage at halftime.
A Baisden three pulled Man to within five at 21-16 with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but Tug Valley proceeded to go on another 9-2 run which was capped off by another Gillman bucket with 12 seconds on the clock to put TVHS ahead 30-18.
Anderson banked in a three with eight tenths of a second left in the stanza, but Tug still led 30-21 heading into the final period.
The Lady Panthers built a 35-22 lead midway through the fourth after a score from Kenzie Browning, but triples from Jace Baisden and Jenna Baisden trimmed Man's deficit to just seven at 35-28 with 2:12 remaining.
A basket from the Lady Billies' Tori Honaker cut Tug Valley's lead to just five at 37-32 with 39 seconds left in the game. Browning, however, hit a pair of foul shots sixteen seconds later to increase their advantage to 39-32.
Anderson knocked down two shots from the charity stripe to make it 39-34 with 14.3 seconds left. Browning was then fouled as part of Man's effort to stop the clock and get the ball back, but a technical foul on the Lady 'Billies ensued.
Browning hit all four free throws from the original foul and the technical, increasing Tug's lead to nine at 43-34 with 12.2 seconds left and icing the game. The Lady Panthers won 45-34.
Browning led Tug Valley with 19 points on the night, and TVHS head coach Clyde Farley praised her performance.
"She played well," Farley said. "She's got the most experience of everyone out there as far as game experience even though she's only a sophomore. She did a very good job, and I was very proud of her."
Deskins scored nine points for the Lady Panthers while hitting three shots from downtown. Gillman added eight points while Bailee Hall scored seven, and Justice scored two.
For Man, Anderson and Jenna Baisden led the way with nine points each. Honaker tallied seven points, Jace Baisden added five and McCoy contributed four.
When it comes to postseason basketball, Farley says surviving and advancing is key.
"That's all we planned on doing," Farley said. "This time of year, that's all you want to do. Regardless of how you play, you take the win and you move on. I didn't think we shot the ball very well early. Missed some good looks that didn't go down, but we kept our head about it and we kept plugging along. Thought our pressure in spots hurt them a little bit, and that kind of got it going."
Now, Farley and his squad are focused on the aforementioned matchup at rival Tolsia on Thursday. The Lady Panthers have defeated the Lady Rebels in the last two sectional championship games, but both of those contests were played on a neutral floor at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.
"We don't want to look ahead, we're worried about Thursday," Farley said. "We'll go down to Tolsia and we'll play and do the best we can and then we'll deal with it. I'd rather be back here for the regionals than headed somewhere else, but we'll see."
Tipoff for the second-seeded Panthers and the top-seeded Lady Rebels is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Glenhayes.