Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley picked up a key win in the Class A Region IV Section II semifinal on Monday night in Naugatuck as they eliminated the Man Lady Hillbillies with a 45-34 win. 

Tug Valley, who came in at 10th in the final AP poll of the season yesterday, will now go to Glenhayes on Thursday night to take on seventh-ranked Tolsia (15-8) for the sectional championship.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you