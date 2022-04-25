NEWTOWN — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers earned a clean sweep of in-county rival Mingo Central on Wednesday on Miner Mountain as they took game one 9-2 and cruised in game two by a final of 16-0.
In game one, Tug Valley took a quick 1-0 lead after a RBI single from Amelya Wellman in the first inning. They later pushed the lead to 3-0 in the third when Emily Hatfield tripled in Cassidy Griffey and then came into score on a passed ball.
The Lady Miners got on the board in the fifth inning when Kara Hunt came in to score after a passed ball to make it 3-1.
Now with runners on first and third and two outs, Ava Williams lofted a fly ball into left centerfield and Tug outfielders Audrey Evans and Tailyn Russell collides at full speed while going for the ball which allowed it to fall in for a single and a run to score to cut the lead to 3-2.
More importantly for Tug Valley, both players remained on the ground after the play with injuries. An ambulance was called to escort Evans to Tug Valley ARH Hospital in South Williamson while Russell also exited the game and was taken to the hospital by vehicle for further evaluation.
After a 40 minute delay the game resumed and the Lady Panthers played spirited ball to lift up their fallen teammates as they got out of the jam in the fifth and then scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to put the game away.
Senior Autumn Hall picked up the win in the circle as she went all seven innings and allowed the two unearned runs on four hits with 14 Ks and no walks.
Ava Williams took the loss for the Lady Miners as she went the complete game and allowed nine runs (three earned) on 11 hits with four punch outs.
Wellman led the way at the plate for Tug in game one with three singles and two RBIs while Hatfield had two hits including a triple, knocked in two runs, and scored three.
Cassidy Griffey, Haleigh Muncy, Kinna Justice, Megan Griffey, Evans, and Hall each had singles in the game for the Panthers.
Annie White, Kiara Workman, Williams, and Hunt all had singles in the loss for the Lady Miners.
In game two Tug Valley picked up where they left off at the end of game one as they scored four runs in the top of the first inning to take quick command of the game.
Justice picked up the win in the circle as she pitched a gem going five innings allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts. The junior also led her team at the plate as she went a perfect 4-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Hall went 3-4 at the dish with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Muncy had two hits including a double and scored three runs. Hatfield added a single, double, and knocked in a team high four runs.
Mckynnli Farley and Wellman each had RBI singles while Jessica Spaulding and Megan Griffey also had singles to round out the offense for the Lady Panthers. Griffey also walked twice and scored two runs.
Williams started for Mingo and took the loss and Annie White also pitched out of the pen for MCHS . Kiara Workman had the lone hit in the game for the Lady Miners.
Score by Innings for Game 1
TVHS: 1 0 2 0 0 0 6 — 9 11 0
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 4 4
Score by Innings for Game 2
TVHS: 4 0 3 1 8 — 16 15 1
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 4
TUG VALLEY 7 LAWRENCE COUNTY 1 (Thursday, April 21)
The Tug Valley Lady Panthers earned their sixth straight win this past Thursday night as they picked up a big win over 15th Region power Lawrence County 7-1.
The big moment in the game came in the home half of the fourth inning when senior Cassidy Griffey blasted a 2-1 pitch over the centerfield fence for a grand slam to give her team a 7-1 lead.
The homer came immediately after Autumn Hall was intentionally walked to load the bases as Griffey made the Lady Dogs pay with her first career home run.
Haleigh Muncy added two hits and two RBIs at the plate to help the cause for Tug Valley and first baseman Mckynnli Farley also had a RBI single.
Hall added a double and Emily Hatfield and Jessica Spaulding rounded out the Tug offense with singles.
Hall picked up the win in the circle as she pitched the complete game gem allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 10 LC batters to just one walk.
The Lady Panthers ended the week by playing in the annual Potter Memorial Tournament in Pikeville where they suffered three straight defeats. Tug lost to Grant County 3-0 on Friday night, took a defeat to Elizabethton, TN 8-4 Saturday morning, and then fell to Shelby Valley 5-4 in their final game.
Tug Valley only has to games remaining in the regular season as they are scheduled to host Chapmanville on Senior Night on Monday and then end the season by hosting Scott on Thursday in Naugatuck.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 4 2
TVHS: 3 0 0 4 0 0 x — 7 7 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.