NAUGATUCK — The defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up arguable their biggest win of the season on Friday night as they defeated Class AAA No. 3 Wayne by a final score of 56-53.
"This is a huge win, I think it showed the maturity of this team right now," Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said after the win. "Anyone who saw us early in the season and saw this game on the schedule I don't think they would have expected us to beat them. But we did, we expected to win. We came in well prepared and the girls executed well."
The two teams were going back-and-forth early on as the game was tied up at 14 apiece after the first quarter of play.
Wayne (16-4) took a 26-22 lead late in the second quarter after a trey from Brooke Adkins but All-State guard Kaylea Baisden hit a pair of three-pointers in the final minute of the half to give Tug the 28-26 lead into halftime.
Coming out to start the second half Tug Valley (13-5) continued their momentum as they scored the first 10 points of the quarter and took their largest lead of the game at 38-26 after an old-fashioned three-point play from Kenzie Browning.
The Lady Pioneers wouldn't go away without a fight however as they then went on a 14-3 run to cut the Tug Valley lead down to just one at 41-40 midway through the 4th quarter following a free-throw from Adkins.
Tug Valley pushed the lead back up to six at 59-53 a few possessions later as Baisden and Autumn Hall each drained three-pointers to give Tug Valley a little wiggle room.
Wayne still wouldn't quit however as they cut the Panther lead back down to two at 53-51 after a steal and layup from Jasmine Tabor with 19 seconds to go.
After a Wayne timeout the Lady Pioneers forced Tug Valley into a turnover and Eve Brown was fouled with 12 seconds to go and was sent to the charity-stripe with a chance to tie the game.
Brown came up empty on both free-throws however and Audrey Evans came up with the rebound and was fouled for Tug Valley. She sank both free-throws to put the margin up to four and put the game away.
"I told the girls in the locker room we just have to put this one behind us. It was tough but we don't have time to worry about it," Wayne coach Wade Williamson said after the game. "It is what it is, we didn't take advantage of what few opportunities we got...Its kind of disappointing, we needed to come out here and put our best forward and we didn't. Its one of those games where you just hope you learn more from it than you lose from it."
Adkins led the way for Wayne on the night as she scored a game high 25 points, including 7-8 from the foul-line, while Mikayla Stacy joined her in double-figures with 11 and Tabor tossed in eight.
Baisden led Tug Valley with 23 points, including five three-pointers, and Browning followed her with 18 points and hit four trey balls of her own.
Both teams lived at the charity-stripe in the game as Tug Valley connected on 16-27 attempts while Wayne shot 15-25. Wayne was whistled for 22 fouls in the game compared to 20 for Tug Valley.
The win for Tug Valley is their 8th straight as they improved to 13-5 on the season while the loss for Wayne drops them to 16-4.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to be back in action on Monday as they host Riverview and again on Thursday in the regular season finale at Lawrence County.
Score by Quarters
WHS: 14 12 6 21 - 53
TVHS: 14 14 13 15 - 56
Scoring
W: Adkins 25, Stacy 11, Tabor 8, Brooks 4, Williams 3, Brown 2.
TV: Baisden 23, Browning 18, Hall 7, Evans 4, Gillman 4.
TUG VALLEY 62 WESTSIDE 31 (Friday, Feb. 11)
The Lady Panthers continued their hot streak on Friday night as they picked up another blowout win, this time over Class AA Westside 62-31.
Tug Valley once again played stifling defense as they held the Lady Renegades to seven points or less in the final three quarters of the game.
Baisden led the way with 22 points, 11 coming in the first quarter, to go along with six assists and four steals.
Hall turned in another double-double for the Panthers with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Evans and Browning chipped in eight points apiece. Evans added 10 rebounds and seven steals, with eight of the boards coming on the offensive end.
Skylar Jenkins paced Westside with 11 points.
Score by Quarters
WHS: 13 5 7 6 - 31
TVHS: 18 12 15 17 - 62
Scoring
W: Jenkins 11, Cochran 6, Johnson 5, Morgan 2, McNeely 2, Stacy 1.
TV: Baisden 22, Hall 15, Evans 8, Browning 8, H. Gillman 4, Justice 2, Fields 2, Cannon 1.
TUG VALLEY 80 SHERMAN 28 (Monday, Feb. 7)
The Lady Panthers played stifling defense from the opening tip as Sherman struggled to get the ball up the floor. Tug Valley held Sherman to just two points in the first quarter as they jumped ahead to a 16-2 lead.
The Lady Tide (4-11) still struggled to find their groove in the second quarter as they only scored five points and Tug Valley took a 37-7 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same as the Panthers had a 20 point third followed by a 23 point fourth quarter to secure the win.
Senior standout Kaylea Jo Baisden led all scorers on the night as she scored 28 points, including 7-9 from three-point range, and dished out five assists.
Freshman Kenzie Browning was next with 12 points while Autumn Hall turned in a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Haley Gillman also reached double-figures for Tug Valley with 11, Audrey Evans added nine points and seven steals, and Kaydence Gillman added seven points off the bench for TVHS.
Kaleigh Skeens led the way for Sherman with 12 points and Destiny Massey also joined her in double-figures with 10.
Score by Quarters
SHS: 2 5 8 13 - 28
TVHS: 16 21 20 23 - 80
Scoring
S: Skeens 12, Massey 10, Guthrie 3, Stout 2
TV: Baisden 28, Browning 12, Hall 11, H. Gillman 11, Evans 9, K. Gillman 7, Cannon 2.