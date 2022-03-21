The Tug Valley Lady softball squad got off to a blazing hot start this past week as they picked up three straight road wins to start the 2022 season.
TUG VALLEY 10 WILLIAMSTOWN 2
In the win over the Lady Yellowjackets on Friday night Tug Valley broke out the bats in a big way as they smacked 15 hits in route to the 10-2 win, with six of the hits going for extra bases.
Sophomore slugger Haleigh Muncy led the way at the plate for head coach Rocky Hall as she finished 3-4 with a home run, double, and four RBIs. Senior catcher Emily Hatfield also went 3-4 and lined a double while knocking in a run and scoring two.
Amelya Wellman added two hits including a double and also knocked in two while Cassidy Griffey and Mckynnli Farley each laced a pair of singles. Griffey scored two runs from the leadoff spot while Farley knocked in one.
Audrey Evans also doubled home a run while winning pitcher Kinna Justice also turned in a double. Shortstop Tailyn Russell added a single while Mckenna Osborne recorded an RBI to round out the offense for TVHS.
Justice was in control all game in the circle as she went all seven innings and allowed two runs on eight hits while also striking out eight batters and walking just one.
SCORE BY INNINGS: R-H-E
TVHS: 2 0 3 0 0 2 3 — 10-15-0
WHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2-8-1
TUG VALLEY 3 DODDRIDGE COUNTY 1
The Lady Panthers won the first game of a twin-bill at Doddridge County on Saturday afternoon as they used a pair of longballs coupled with strong pitching and defense to come away with a 3-1 win.
Tug Valley scored all three of their runs in the top of the third inning as Emily Hatfield clubbed a two-run shot to center and Haleigh Muncy followed that with a solo shot two batters later.
Mckynnli Farley added two singles while winning pitcher Amelya Wellman also lined a single for the Panthers.
Wellman started the game in the circle and pitched 4.1 innings of shutout ball to earn the win allowed just four hits while also striking out four and walking two.
Kinna Justice came in to pick up the save as she pitched the final 2.2 innings of the game and allowed one run on two hots while striking out two batters and walking none.
SCORE BY INNINGS: R-H-E
TVHS: 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3-6-0
DCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1-6-1
TUG VALLEY 7 TYLER CONSOLIDATED 3
The Lady Panthers also came out victorious in the second game of the twin-bill at Doddridge County as they rode a strong showing from Kinna Justice to the 7-3 win.
Justice picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Panthers as she pitched the complete game and allowed just three runs on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking none. Justice was constantly hitting the strike zone as she needed just to throw 72 pitches to complete the game.
Justice also helped her own cause at the plate as she finished 3-3 with a home run and four RBIs. She drove a ball over the left field fence for a three-run shot that broke the game open in the first inning.
Haleigh Muncy finished with two hits including a two RBI double while Amelya Wellman had two hits and a pair of runs and Emily Hatfield rounded out the offense with a single.
The Lady Panthers were able to get off to the impressive 3-0 start despite being without the services of All-Stater Autumn Hall. Hall suffered a fractured left arm in a scrimmage game against Johnson Central which is keeping her from pitching in games.
Despite the broken arm Hall, who is committed to play softball at West Virginia State, was in the lineup at the No. 9 spot as the designated player in Tug Valley’s wins over Doddridge County and Tyler Consolidated.
She had her injured left arm in a cast which meant she had to bat standing in the left-handed batters box swinging with only her right arm. Hall finished 0-6 at the plate with a run scored in the two games but put the ball in play in every at bat except one.
Tug Valley hopes that Hall can return to playing in full capacity before seasons end.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play four games this week with three of them being at home. They are set to host Poca on Tuesday, Logan on Wednesday, and sectional foe Sherman on Thursday.
Tug Valley will close out the week on Saturday with a trip to Louisa, Kentucky to play 15th Region power Lawrence County.
SCORE BY INNINGS: R-H-E
TCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 — 3-3-0
TVHS: 3 0 0 0 4 0 x — 7-8-2