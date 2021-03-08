NAUGATUCK — The No. 4 ranked Tug Valley Lady Panthers and head coach Clyde Farley split a pair of games on back-to-back nights to start the season this past week, defeating Poca 78-21 and losing to Lawrence County 62-53.
In the season opener on Thursday, March 4 against Poca, the high flying Lady Panthers came out on fire as they jumped ahead of the homestanding Dots from the get go and held a 21-2 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
TVHS continued the onslaught in the second quarter as they scored 23 more points and extended their lead to a whopping 44-6 lead going into halftime.
Coach Farley played his entire roster during the second half and still was able to hold Poca to single digit scoring in every quarter as they cruised to the 57 point win.
Audrey Evans led the Panthers in scoring as she finished with 20 points while seniors Makayla May and Alyssa Newsome were right behind her with 18. Junior guard Kaylea Baisden followed with 10 points and secured her 1,000th career point in the contest, becoming the fastest girls player to reach the milestone in school history.
Autumn Hall netted four points while Emily Hatfield, Haley Gillman, Kristin Fields, and Niya Brandon each added two to round out the scoring.
TVHS returned to action the following night on Friday as Lawrence County made the trip to Naugatuck and used a strong fourth quarter to secure the 62-53 win.
The Lady Panthers came out sluggish to start the contest as they trailed 32-16 at the end of the first half of play.
Whatever coach Farley said to his club during the halftime break worked as the silver-and-black came out in the third stanza looking like a brand new team.
The Panthers rode eight points each from May and Baisden as they outpaced the Lady Bulldogs 22-6 in the period to come all the way back and tie the game up at 38 all going into the fourth.
The final eight minutes were all LCHS however as Tug Valley ran out of steam and the Bulldogs cruised to the nine point win.
May led TVHS in scoring on this night as she finished with 18 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Baisden followed her with 15 while Newsome joined them in double-figures with 11 points.
Hall added five points and Evans tossed in four to round out the scoring for the Lady Panthers.
The contest was only the second of the young season for Tug Valley while LCHS had already played 23 contests in Kentucky entering the night.
After splitting the pair of games Tug Valley sees their season record sit at 1-1.
Tug Valley returns to the court on Thursday and will play three straight road games. They are scheduled to play Lawrence County again on Thursday in Louisa, then will travel to Boone County to face Sherman on Friday, and will make the trip to Beckley to play Greater Beckley Christian on Saturday.