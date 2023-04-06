Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers cruised to a win over Class AA Westside at home on Tuesday night as they sent the Renegades packing with a 13-0 defeat. 

Freshman pitcher Bailee Hall fired a complete game shutout to pick up the win as she allowed just one hit while striking out five batters and walking nine over five innings pitched. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings