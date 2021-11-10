GLENHAYES — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up a win over Van in the first round sectional play last week but then lost their next two matches to No. 1 seed Buffalo and No. 7 seed Man and were eliminated from postseason play.
In the opening round on Monday, Nov. 1 at Crum PK8, the No. 4 seed Lady Panthers defeated No. 5 seed Van 3 sets to 1.
TVHS won the first set 25-20, took the second set 25-14, narrowly lost the third set 26-24, but then rebounded to win the fourth set 25-18 and secure the win.
Autumn Hall led the team in kills with nine, Kyleigh Hall was next with seven and Kaylea Baisden had five. Baisden led the team in aces served with six while Kauai Messer had two.
Andrea Newsome led the way in assists with 11 while Makenzie Browning was tops in digs with nine.
In the second round game against the top-seeded Lady Bison, the Lady Panthers were swept 3 sets to 0. Buffalo won the first set 25-11, took the second set 25-13, and cruised in the third set 25-4.
Kyleigh Hall led in kills with two while Autumn Hall and Newsome each had one. Baisden had the lone ace on the day while Newsome led with 11 assists and three blocks.
The loss sent the Lady Panthers into the losers bracket of the tournament which meant they had to win against No. 7 seed Man to keep their season alive.
The Lady Hillbillies pulled off the upset however as they ended Tug Valley’s season 3 sets to 1. Man won a tight first set 30-28, Tug Valley responded in the second set 25-19, but the Lady ‘Billies answered and won the third set 25-19 and then rolled in the fourth set 25-10 to clinch the win.
Baisden led the way in kills with 11 on the day while Autumn Hall had four and Kyleigh Hall, Newsome, and Browning each had two.
Kauai Messer led the team in aces served with three while Autumn Hall was next with two. Defensively Autumn Hall and Browning led the way with three blocks while Messer and Newsome was tops in assists with seven each.
The Panthers were coached in 2021 by Greg Chapman and he was assisted by Katie Blankenship.