SETH — No. 4 seed Tug Valley knocked off No. 1 seed Sherman on Tuesday night in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament as they broke open a tie game with six runs in the seventh inning to claim a 9-3 win.
"We've backed down from nobody this year. And I'm sure at times these girls have hated me for that, because we've played tough teams nearly night in and night out," Tug Valley head coach Rocky Hall said after the game "We kept telling them that it was going to pay off in the end. And tonight they did exactly what we needed them to do in the biggest moment. They came out in that seventh inning and just buckled down and took care of business. They executed almost perfectly that last inning. It's just a huge win for us as a team and a program."
With the game all knotted up at six apiece in the top of the seventh inning, Tug Valley's Amelya Wellman and Haleigh Muncy connected on back-to-back singles to put two runners on base with one out.
Next up was junior Kinna Justice who had lined out two times earlier in the game on hard hit balls right at the second baseman. This time Justice found some grass as she drilled a single back up the middle to score pinch runner Laura Spaulding and give Tug the 4-3 lead.
"I could tell that she (Justice) was seeing the ball well tonight," Hall said. "She hit two shots early right at somebody, but if you keep hitting the ball like that it will find a hole eventually. She played a heck of a game. Emily (Hatfield) caught a heck of a game, she is a wall behind the plate and a leader for us on the field. We had good pitching and good fielding, we made a couple of errors, but overall I'm tickled to death with them. I love coaching them, they are a great group of kids, and hopefully we can keep it going."
Justice's go ahead single would open up the flood gates for Tug as back-to-back bunts by Mckynnli Farley and Jessica Spaulding were misplayed by Sherman which allowed Muncy to score to make the score 5-3.
After Tailyn Russell worked a bases loaded walk on an eight-pitch at bat to bring in another Tug run, winning pitcher Autumn Hall would give herself some breathing room as she ripped a two-run single to left to push the lead to five at 8-3.
The Lady Panthers would score their final run in the inning on a bunt single by Cassidy Griffey which made it 9-3.
"I told the girls after the game that nothing has changed for us, we just have to do it the hard way now," Sherman coach Terri-Dawn Williams said after the game. "We have to stay mentally focused, Tug Valley did a good job tonight of putting the ball in the play and making us make mistakes. And we made more mental errors tonight than we had all year. But sometimes that comes with nerves. But we'll come back out and be ready to play tomorrow and hopefully we get to see Tug Valley again."
Tug got on the board first to start the game as they scored two unearned runs in the top of the first inning after an errant throw by Sherman rolled down the left field line.
Sherman would battle back to tie the game up as they capitalized on a Tug miscue to plate a run in the second and then All-Stater Hailea Skeens knotted it up at two with a solo blast over the fence in right-center in the third.
In the fourth inning coach Williams for Sherman elected to intentionally walk Hall with two-outs to load the bases and the move backfired as Griffey worked a bases-loaded walk to bring in a run and put Tug back on top 3-2.
The Lady Tide was able to tie the game back up in their half of the fifth as Lauren Guthrie reached on an error and then came in to score after Skeens ripped a RBI double into left center.
Hall earned the win for Tug Valley in the circle as she went the complete game and allowed three runs, one earned, on five hits with seven Ks and two walks.
Chloe Treadway was saddled with the loss as she also went all seven innings and allowed nine runs, six earned, on 10 hits with four Ks and five walks.
With the win Tug Valley improves to 16-12 on the season and stays in the winners side of the bracket as they will play at No. 3 seed Man (11-3) on Thursday night with a berth in the sectional championship on the line.
The loss Sherman dropped them to 13-9 but their hope of capturing the sectional crown remains alive as they will now have to play their way through the losers side of the bracket.
The Lady Tide will host No. 6 seed Tolsia in an elimination game on Wednesday night and with a win would then host the winner of No. 5 seed Van and No. 2 seed Buffalo in another elimination game on Thursday.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 2 0 0 1 0 0 6 - 9 10 3
SHS: 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 - 3 5 2