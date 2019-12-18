KERMIT — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up their first win of the season on Monday, Dec. 9, as they cruised past the visiting Sherman Tide by a final score of 80-46.
The Lady Panthers (1-1) wasted no time taking control of the game as they jumped ahead to a quick 22-6 lead thanks to a hot start by sophomore Kaylea Baisden.
The Lady Tide (0-2) cut the lead to 22-10 going into the second quarter however after back-to-back buckets by Caraline Nelson to end the stanza.
Coach Clyde Farley’s club tightened up defensively in the second stanza as they held Sherman to only four points while scoring 19 of their own. Baisden led the way with 12 points in the quarter as they took a 41-14 halftime lead. She ended the game with a game high 26 points, with 22 coming in the first half.
“We needed Kaylea to take over in the early going tonight, we had been missing that a little bit. We played more like we are supposed to tonight,” Farley said after the win. “We moved the ball well and we got the ball in the right peoples hands at the right time. I thought they did a really good job being unselfish. I think if this team has a fault, its that they are too unselfish at times.”
Coming out of the halftime locker room and still holding a commanding lead, the Lady Panthers continued adding to their lead as junior Makayla May got hot from the outside. She drilled three 3’s in the period and flipped in 11 points as they extended their lead to 67-23 going into the final stanza.
Coach Farley emptied his bench for the entire 4th quarter of play as Sherman was able to chip away at the Tug Valley lead and actually outscored the Lady Panthers 23-13 in the quarter to reach the final score of 80-46.
“We worked on some things in the second half, defensively I thought we lost our assignments a few times,” Farley said. “But we were able to work on some things we needed to work on and I thought we shot the ball well tonight,”
Baisden led the way in scoring for Tug Valley with the 26 points to go with six rebounds, four assists, and five steals.
May also joined Baisden with 20 points as she finished with 22 and 9 boards, and four assists of her own on the night.
Freshman Kennadi Mollet followed her with 13 points off of the bench including a pair of three-pointers in the second half while junior Alyssa Newsome also reached double-figures with 11 points, four assist, and a team high six steals.
Haley Gillman and Audrey Evans each added four points off the bench while Autumn Hall rounded out the scoring with two.
Hall led the team with 12 rebounds while sophomore Brooklyn Evans also grabbed 10.
Hailee Skeens led Sherman with 20 points, 10 coming from the charity stripe, while Nelson followed her with 15.
The game was played inside the Kermit PK8 gymnasium due to the floor at TVHS not being in ready after it was re-sealed prior to the start of the season.
The win for Tug Valley improved them to 1-1 on the young season and they were back in action on Monday at Class AA Man. Scores and stats from that contest were not available by the press deadline.
Score by quarters
SHS: 10 4 9 23 — 46
TVHS: 22 19 26 13 — 80
Scoring
SHS: Skeens 20, Nelson 15, Keith 4, Steele 3, Ferrell 2, Toney 1
TVHS: Baisden 26, May 22, Mollett 13, Newsome 11, Evans 4, Gillman 4, Hall 2, Evans 0.