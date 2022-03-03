NAUGATUCK — Three down, three to go.
The Tug Valley Lady Panthers moved one step closer to defending their crown as Class A State Champions on Wednesday night as they defeated No. 4 ranked Calhoun County 58-49 in one of the Region IV Co-Finals played inside a jam-packed gym in Naugatuck.
With the win the Lady Panthers (17-5) have now won 14 straight games as they are arguably the hottest team in the state heading into the Girls' WVSSAC State Basketball Tournament which will tip-off on Tuesday inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
"We strove all year to be playing here at home in the Region final," Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said after the win. "We had that tough schedule early on and people said 'oh you are giving away any chance you've got at a high seed.' I just told them it would all work itself out and it did. Once things turned for us this year they turned, and we never looked back."
Tug Valley landed the No. 3 seed in the eight team Class A field and will play No. 6 seeded Tucker County (18-6) in the tournaments opening game on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.
In the win over Calhoun County, The Lady Panthers came out playing a little tight in front of their home crowd as they struggled mightily from the floor in the first quarter and trailed 11-6 after the first eight minutes of play.
The Red Devils (17-7) built their lead up to as much as nine points at 15-6 early in the second stanza before freshman guard Kenzie Browning got her team going with back-to-back treys to trim the lead down to three at 15-12.
Calhoun jumped back ahead by six at 22-16 but the Lady Panthers ended the first half on a 7-1 spurt to send the game into halftime tied at 23 apiece.
Coach Farley's club came out in the second half and found their shooting stroke as Browning, Kaylea Baisden, and Audrey Evans all drilled three pointers and Tug Valley jumped ahead to their largest lead at 34-28.
Calhoun cut the lead down to five at 39-34 in the final seconds of the third after a bucket from Trista Arnold but Tug Valley quickly responded as Baisden drove the length of the floor and got a runner in the lane to fall as the Panthers took the 41-34 lead into the fourth.
TVHS would put the game away for good in the final stanza as they held Calhoun scoreless for the first five minutes of the period and pushed their lead to its largest margin of 15 at 49-34 after a drive from Haley Gillman.
"Early on we couldn't throw the ball in the ocean," coach Farley said after the win. "But we had that run towards the end of the first half and we really turned our defense up a notch and I felt like they (Calhoun) got a little winded. Then we were able to run our stuff and spread them out a little bit. And we shoot pretty good on this end of the floor in the second half."
Baisden led the way for Tug Valley as the reigning Class A Player of the Year finished with a game high 25 points and eight assists. She scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half including 7-9 free-throws in the fourth quarter.
"I told Kaylea at halftime that I needed her to keep the ball in her hands and create a little bit more than normal," Farley said. "And she's more worried about setting other people up. Now people watch us and don't believe that but its true. She wants to set everybody up. We wanted to get her in the middle of that defense and we wore them out with that in that second half."
Browning followed her with 14 points including a trio of three-pointers while Evans turned in another stat-sheet stuffing performance with 10 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.
Gillman added five points and eight rebounds for Tug Valley while Autumn Hall rounded out the scoring with four. Hall, a softball commit to WV State, dominated the glass in the game finishing with 16 rebounds.
All-State guard Josie Montgomery led Calhoun County with 20 points and Savannah Cunningham followed her with 10.
Tug Valley's opening round tournament game with Tucker County will be a rematch of the Class A semifinals from a year ago which Tug Valley won by a final score of 49-31.
"We just have to keep playing hard and do what we do," Farley said of his teams mentality as they head back to Charleston. "Last year is last year. We put a big target on our back and we played hard all season with that on us. I think that tough schedule we played early on is really showing itself late in the year. When you go to Charleston you are one of eight teams left. Just win and advance, that's what we want to do. Win that first one and advance, then we will look towards the next game."
If Tug Valley can knock off the Lady Mountain Lions they will advance to play the winner of No. 2 seed Cameron (21-4) and No. 7 seed Riverview (16-8) on Thursday at 11:15 a.m.
The Class A State Championship game is set for Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m.
The win keeps an impressive streak alive for Tug Valley High School as they are now a perfect 12-0 at home in a Region Co-Final since the format was implemented by the WVSSAC in 2010.
The Tug Valley boys are 8-0 at home in a Region Co-Final while the Lady Panthers improve to 4-0 in the friendly confines of Naugatuck gymnasium.
Clyde Farley will be making his fourth trip to the State Tournament as head coach at Tug Valley and improved his all-time record to 134-50 with the win.
Score by Quarters
CCHS (17-7): 11 12 11 15 - 49
TVHS (17-5): 6 17 18 17 - 58
Scoring
CC: Montgomery 20, Cunningham 10, Yeager 8, Hess 6, Arnold 5.
TV: Baisden 25, Browning 14, Evans 10, Gillman 5, Hall 4, Hatfield 0.