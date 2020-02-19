The Tug Valley Lady Panthers had an impressive stretch on the hardwood last week as they picked up a trio of wins to improve their overall season record to 14-6 with the season winding down.
Coach Clyde Farley’s club began the week with a sectional win on Feb. 10 at Van by a final of 58-36 before picking up a big 65-55 win over No. 8 Williamstown on Wednesday morning in the Little General Shootout.
The Tug Valley Lady Panthers closed out the week on Friday night by winning a thriller at Grace Christian by a final score of 46-45.
In the win over the Lady Bulldogs last Monday, Tug Valley’s “Big 3” of Kaylea Baisden, Makayla May and Alyssa Newsome scored 47 of the teams 58 points to push them to the 22-point victory.
May led the way with 17 points while Baisden was right behind her with 16 to go along with six assists while Newsome chipped in 14 from her shooting guard position.
Brooklyn Evans narrowly missed double-figures finishing with eight points while Haley Gillman scored two and Autumn Hall finished with one. Hall dominated the glass for Tug Valley as she yanked down 14 rebounds to help Tug Valley secure the season sweep over their sectional foe.
Just two days later, the silver-and-black picked up arguable their best win of the season as they cruised to a 10-point win over No. 8 Williamstown in the Little General Shootout at WV State University.
The Lady Panthers had a balanced attack against the Yellowjackets as they had seven players land in the scoring sheet and saw four girls score nine or more points.
Baisden led the way for Tug as she dropped in a game high 21 points and narrowly missed a double-double as he also picked up nine assists. Brooklyn Evans and Newsome each added 10 points while May finished with nine despite battling foul trouble all game.
Autumn Hall contributed five points and grabbed 13 rebounds while Gillman scored six off the bench and Audrey Evans rounded out the scoring with four.
The game was an early morning affair for the Lady Panthers as tip-ff was 10 a.m. They also were playing without coach Clyde Farley in attendance as he had to miss the game due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Seth Ooten coached the game in his place.
To cap off the week, Tug Valley traveled to Huntington on Friday night and pulled out a one-point win at Grace Christian in a game that came down to the wire.
The Lady Panthers trailed 24-21 at the half but used a 19-point third quarter to take a 40-35 lead into the fourth. Despite only scoring six points in the final period, TV was able to hang on and secure the win.
Baisden led the way with 14 points, including 10 in the third quarter, while also dishing out five assists. Brooklyn Evans followed her with 12 points and eight rebounds while Newsome joined them in double-figures with 10.
May added six points but played a complete game as she also grabbed eight rebounds, dished seven assists, and picked up five steals. Hall rounded out the scoring column with four points but dominated the glass for TV as she grabbed 18 rebounds.
The Panthers have now won four games in a row since a Feb. 1 loss to Mingo Central as they seem to be playing their best basketball with postseason approaching.
They had two games remaining in the regular season as they were scheduled to host Class AAA Spring Valley on Monday and Carter Christian on Tuesday night in their annual Breast Cancer Awareness game. The scores and stats from that game were available by press time but would be in the next edition.
The Lady Panthers are now preparing for the Class A Region IV Section II tournament which is set to be played at Hurricane High School. The tournament seeds and bracket will be released this week, but were not available by press time. Sectional tournaments for girls’ hoops start of Feb. 21 and end at Feb. 29.