tug girls at belfry.JPG
Tug Valley assistant coach Seth Ooten talks with the Lady Panthers during a timeout in a game at Belfry this season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

Class A No. 7 Tug Valley earned a pair of road wins this past week as they cruised past Calhoun County 57-35 on Jan. 18 and defeated Cross Lanes Christian 52-40 on Jan. 20. 

In the win over Calhoun on Wednesday night the Lady Panthers raced out to a 14-9 lead after the first eight minutes as Kenzie Browning led the way with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

