Class A No. 7 Tug Valley earned a pair of road wins this past week as they cruised past Calhoun County 57-35 on Jan. 18 and defeated Cross Lanes Christian 52-40 on Jan. 20.
In the win over Calhoun on Wednesday night the Lady Panthers raced out to a 14-9 lead after the first eight minutes as Kenzie Browning led the way with eight points, including a pair of three-pointers.
Tug Valley extended their lead in the second quarter as they outscored the Red Devils 15-7 and took a 29-16 lead into halftime. Freshman Haven Deskins drilled three 3-pointers in the stanza.
The Lady Panthers once again outscored Calhoun in the third quarter as they took a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter where they would cruise to the 22-point win.
Deskins paced Tug Valley with 17 points and four steals while fellow freshman Bailee Hall recorded a double-double finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Browning was next with 14 points, five assists, and three steals while Kinna Justice and Kristen Fields each tallied four points. Justice had a big game on the glass grabbing 11 boards while Fields snagged six.
Michela Swan rounded out the offense for Tug Valley with two points.
In the win over Cross Lanes two days later on Friday night, the Lady Panthers earned a double-digit win despite playing without Browning who is their leading scorer and point guard.
Deskins stepped up her game in Browning's absence as she poured in a game high 26 points including six 3-pointers while also picking up six steals.
TVHS led Cross Lanes 19-13 after the first quarter and had pushed the lead to 29-22 at halftime. Tug still led by seven at 37-30 going into the fourth but they outscored Cross Lanes 15-10 in the final period to secure the 12-point win.
Hall recorded a monster double-double as she finished with 11 points and grabbed down 20 rebounds on the night. Senior Haley Gillman was next with seven points, Kinna Justice added five points and five steals, and Michela Swan rounded out the offense with four points.
Tug Valley saw their record jump back above .500 with the pair of wins as they improved to 6-5 on the season.
Coach Clyde Farley's club is set to be back in action at Man on Monday, Jan. 23 and won't play again after that until the following Monday, Jan. 30 at Martin County.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.