CHAPMANVILLE — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers went on the road and picked up a big win at Class AA No. 12 Chapmanville on Monday night as the silver-and-black knocked off the Lady Tigers 52-42.
The game was even starting off as Tug Valley (6-5) led 11-9 after the first eight minutes of play.
Head coach Clyde Farley's club then put some distance between themselves and the Lady Tigers as they held Chapmanville to only four points in the second frame and Tug Valley took a 25-13 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the locker rooms Chapmanville looked to claw their way back into the game as they hit a trio of three-pointers in the quarter and trimmed the Tug lead to 38-32 going into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes of play the Lady Panthers were able to put the game away at the foul-line as they scored 12 of their 14 points in the quarter from the charity-stripe.
All-State guard Kaylea Baisden led Tug Valley with 21 points to go with while Autumn Hall recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. 10 of Hall's boards came on the offensive end.
Freshman Kenzie Browning was next for Tug with nine points while Audrey Evans followed with seven. Browning and Evens each did strong work on the defensive end as they turned in six steals apiece.
Daizi Farley led the way for Chapmanville with 12 points while Jaiden Mahon joined her in double-figures with 10. Claire Dingess was next on the score-sheet with eight points, Brooke Christian tallied seven, and Chloe Thompson netted one.
The loss for Chapmanville sees their record dip below .500 on the season as they fall to 6-7. Coming into the game they were riding a three game win streak having defeated Summer County, Mingo Central, and Scott.
TUG VALLEY 70 BETH HAVEN 31 (Thursday, Jan. 27)
The Lady Panthers were back in action at home later in the week as they picked up a blowout win over Beth Haven by a final score of 70-31 in the annual Tina Vance Stacy Memorial Game.
During the game, Kaylea Baisden made Tug Valley history as she set the all-time school record for most points scored by a girls basketball player in their career.
Baisden scored 19 in the win and now has 1,540 points during her career at TVHS, which broke the previous record held by Kandas "Pooh" Workman.
Haley Gillman led the way for TVHS with a career high 20 points in the win while Hall followed her with 12 and Browning also landed in double-figures with 11.
Kaydence Gillman added four points while Kristin Fields and Kinna Justice tallied two each to round out the scoring for Tug Valley.
Cheyenne Robinson led the way for Beth Haven with 12 points.
The pair of wins for Tug Valley, who has fallen to No 9 in the Class A Poll after starting the season at No. 1, improves their season record to 6-5.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Riverview on Friday, Feb 4 and then play host to sectional foe Sherman on Monday, Feb. 7.