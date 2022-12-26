Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The No. 7 ranked Tug Valley Lady Panthers overcame a slow start to earn a home win against River View this past week by a final score of 51-35.

Head coach Clyde Farley’s club came out ice cold from the floor early on in the game as they struggled to get their shots to fall and trailed 13-6 after the first eight minutes of play.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

