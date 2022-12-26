NAUGATUCK — The No. 7 ranked Tug Valley Lady Panthers overcame a slow start to earn a home win against River View this past week by a final score of 51-35.
Head coach Clyde Farley’s club came out ice cold from the floor early on in the game as they struggled to get their shots to fall and trailed 13-6 after the first eight minutes of play.
The slow start trickled over into the second period for the Lady Panthers as the Lady Raiders opened the quarter on a 7-1 run and took their largest lead of the night at 20-7 almost midway through the period.
Freshman Bailee Hall broke the drought for Tug Valley as she went on a personal 7-0 run over the next couple minutes to cut the lead in half at 20-14.
The Panthers closed out the period on a 10-4 run as Kenzie Browning got a steal and a bucket in the closing seconds to tie the game up at 24 apiece going into the break.
Tug Valley battled back to take their first lead early in the third quarter as Browning got a bucket to make it 28-26.
A Riverview basket made the score 31-30 a few plays later but the Panthers responded with an 8-0 rally to close out the quarter and take a 39-30 lead into the fourth.
Freshman Haven Deskins drilled a pair of long threes in the third quarter and continued her hot shooting in the fourth as she sank another trey to answer a River View long ball and push the lead back to nine at 42-33.
Abigail Pruitt followed that up with a deuce to make the score 42-35 but that was the final points the Raiders would score on the night as TVHS closed out the game on a 9-0 run.
Deskins paced Tug Valley in scoring with a game high 19 points, 13 in the big second half, while Browning was right behind her with 17 and Hall scored 12. Kinna Justice also hit a jumper to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Pruitt led River View with 12 while Hayle Payne was next with 11. The Panthers played tight defense on the Raiders from the midway point of the second quarter until the final horn as they closed the game on a 44-15 run after trailing 20-7.
Tug Valley’s record currently sits at 3-2 and they will be idle until Jan. 6 when they host Calhoun County.
RV: A. Pruitt 12, H. Payne 11, T. Lester 8, K. Bailey 4
TV: H. Deskins 19, B. Browning 17, B. Hall 13, K. Justice 2, K. Fields 0, H. Gillman 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.