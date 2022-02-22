LOGAN – Tug Valley came into sectional play having won 11 straight and their play at Willie Akers Arena in Logan on Monday night showed why.
The top seeded Lady Panthers left no doubts as they beat No. 4 Van 76-29 to kick off Class A Region IV Section I play and in-turn advance to the section title game versus No. 2 seed Tolsia – who beat Sherman.
Tug Valley Coach Clyde Farley said that motivation is key. He led his squad to the school’s first girls hoops state title in history last season.
“We try to work on things that maybe we haven’t worked on that can benefit us later,” he said. “We showed poise tonight and played with a purpose. I didn’t call anything, they called everything on their own and got everyone involved. This is the time of year that you want to be at your best but you have to continue to improve as you advance.”
The Lady Panthers made an early statement with a 19-4 run to start the game thanks in large part to long-range shooting from Tug Valley guards as Kaylea Baisden buried a pair of 3-point buckets along with one from Kenzie Browning. Autumn Hall poured in six points in the first frame as well to set the tempo.
Defensively, Tug Valley swarmed Van as the Lady Bulldogs struggled to advance the ball early and it continued as Tug Valley outscored Van 20-1 in the second quarter to take a 39-5 lead into intermission.
Emma Wilcox and Alyssa Sampson found offensive footing for Van in the third but the game would be out of reach as the Lady Panthers cruised easily to the win.
Tug Valley was 3-5 at one point in the season and Coach Farley wasn’t sure how that would translate come post season play.
“We progressed and played a tough early schedule that is paying dividends now,” he added. “We know what it takes to win a championship and we’ve come together. We have to get to Charleston and see what happens.”
Farley sees a good team in Tolsia, which stands in their path.
“They play hard and they are a good team,” he said. They are scrappy and we know them very well and I look for it to be a good matchup come Thursday.”
Baisden led Tug Valley with 22 and Sampson paced Van with 8.
In total four Lady Panthers landed in double-figures as Hall was next on the scoresheet with 17 while Browning and Audrey Evans added 10 points each.
Score by quarter
TV – 19 20 18 19 – 76
V - 4 1 7 17 – 29
Individual scoring
TV – Baisden 22, Hall 17, Evans 10, Browning 10, Hatfield 2, Justice 2, Cannon 2
V - Sampson 8, Gibson 6, Wilcox 6, Gogas 5, Estep 2, Tackett 2