GLEN DANIEL — Tug Valley picked up a blowout win in their final road game of the regular season on Wednesday, April 27 as they topped Liberty (Raleigh) 13-1 in five innings.
The Lady Panthers quickly jumped ahead as they scored four runs in the top of the first inning and then plated two more in the second before erupting for a six spot in the third.
Senior catcher Emily Hatfield continued swinging her hot bat as she doubled twice, knocked in two runs, and scored twice to lead the way for Tug at the plate.
Amelya Wellman also had two RBIs and scored run while Laura Spaulding singled and knocked in a run. Autumn Hall and Cassidy Griffey each singled, walked, and scored two runs.
Jessica Spaulding helped out the cause with a single and Haleigh Muncy had a RBI and scored two runs in the win.
Autumn Hall was the winning pitcher for the Lady Panthers as she went three innings and allowed the one unearned run on one hit with eight Ks and one walk.
Kinna Justice threw the final two innings and struck out five batters allowing just one hit.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 4 2 6 0 1 — 13 6 1
LHS: 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 2 5
The Scott Skyhawks scored two runs in the seventh inning against Tug Valley on Thursday night as they came away with a 6-4 win in Naugatuck.
The Lady Skyhawks capitalized on two Tug Valley errors in the inning, one of which allowed the go-ahead run to score, and also got a RBI double from Natilie Green to plate the second run.
Tatum Halley earned the win in the circle for Scott as she went the complete game and allowed four runs on six hits while striking out 10 Tug Valley batters and waling four. She also hit four batters.
Green led the Hawks on the day as she had two base hits and two RBIs from her cleanup spot in the lineup. Jayden Elkins had a RBI double in the fifth and Abigail Cook also legged out a double.
Jakayla Gaiter had a RBI single while Kayleigh Ellis and Hannah Price singled and scored two runs.
Halley also singled and scored a run to round out the offense for Scott.
Senior Autumn Hall took the loss for the Lady Panthers as she also went all seven and allowed six runs (one earned) on eight hits with three Ks and a walk.
Catcher Emily Hatfield led Tug Valley at the plate with two hits including a double and two RBIs and Hall doubled, walked twice, and scored a run.
Cassidy Griffey singled, walked, and scored two runs while Kinna Justice and Mckynnli Farley also singled. Third baseman Amelya Wellman also recorded a RBI.
The win for Scott improves them to 17-8 on the season while the loss for Tug Valley ends the regular season with a 14-12 record.
The Lady Panthers now turn their sights to the postseason as they were named the No. 4 seed in the tough Class A Region 4 Section 1 Tournament. Sherman landed the No. 1 seed, Buffalo is No. 2, Man No. 3, Van No. 5, and Tolsia landed at No. 6.
Tug Valley is scheduled to host No. 5 seed Van on Monday, May 2 in the opening round and will play at top seeded Sherman on Tuesday with a win against the Lady Bulldogs.
The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to end on either May 9 or May 10, weather permitting. All games are played at the homefield of the higher seed in the contest.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 1 1 0 1 1 2 — 6 8 1
TVHS: 0 0 2 0 1 1 0 — 4 6