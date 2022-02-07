NAUGATUCK — After a slow start to the season the defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Lady Panthers look to be hitting their stride as they picked up three blowout wins this past week and are riding a five game winning streak.
The Lady Panthers (9-5) begin the week with a 83-36 win at Elk Valley Christian, blew out Riverview 78-49 on Friday in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout, and ended the week with another win over Elk Valley on Saturday at home by a tally of 71-31.
“We feel like we are peaking at the right time,” head coach Clyde Farley said after the win against Riverview. “I think we’re playing our best basketball of the year but we have to keep getting better heading into the sectionals. We expect to win our section and then get to play that region game at Tug Valley, we can play anybody at Tug Valley we like our chances.”
In the first win over Elk Valley on Tuesday night coach Farley’s club got a balanced scoring attack with five different players landing in double-figures.
Kaylea Baisden, Audrey Evans, and Kenzie Browning led the way for TVHS with 16 points apiece while Haley Gillman followed them with 13 and Autumn Hall chipped in 11.
Evans, Baisden, and Hall each recorded double-doubles as Evans turned in 10 steals, Baisden dished 12 assists, and Hall snatched down 10 rebounds.
Kristin Fields added six points and Kaydence Gillman finished with five to round out the scoring for TVHS.
On Friday afternoon the Lady Panthers took their show to the Williamson Fieldhouse as they were a part of the first ever girls game against Riverview in the 20th Annual Hatfield McCoy Shootout.
Earlier in the season at Riverview the Lady Panthers only defeated the Lady Raiders by one point after a pair of late free-throws from Baisden. The second meeting was the exact opposite as Tug controlled the game from the opening tap.
Tug Valley once again had a balanced attack with four girls landing in double-digits, led by Baisden’s 25 points, seven assists, and five steals.
Freshman Kenzie Browning turned in a career high 21 points, Evans followed her with 16 points, seven assists, and seven steals, while Hall recorded another double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
Hannah Cannon sank a late jump-shot off of the bench to round out the scoring for the Panthers with two points.
In the final game of the the Lady Panthers returned to the friendly confines of their home gymnasium in Naugatuck and cruised past Elk Valley Christian for the 30 point victory.
Hall led the way in scoring for Tug Valley as she once again posted a double-double finishing with 21 points to go with 13 rebounds.
The Panthers had three players record double-doubles in the win as Baisden finished the game with 14 points, 12 assists, and eight rebounds and Evans filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, 12 rebounds, six steals, and five assists.
Haley Gillman narrowly missed double-figures with nine points, Browning was next with eight points, Fields tossed in five, and Emily Hatfield finished with three to round out the scoring for Tug Valley.
The trio of wins for the Panthers improves them to 9-5 on the season as they have not lost a game since a 76-66 loss to Lawrence County on Jan. 13.
Tug Valley has a busy week on the hardwood with four games on the slate beginning with Sherman at home on Monday.
TV hits the road to St. Joe on Wednesday before returning home to host Westside on Friday, and Wayne on Saturday. The St. Joe, Westside, and Wayne games are all the first game of a girl/boy doubleheader.