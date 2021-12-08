NAUGATUCK — It was a dream season a year ago in Naugatuck as the Tug Valley Lady Panthers claimed the first ever girls State Championship in program history.
The Lady Panthers not only won their first state title but they did so in convincing fashion as they outscored their opponents 179-100 in their three tournament games.
Head coach Clyde Farley, who is entering into the fourth year of his second stint on the sidelines at TVHS, said goodbye to a pair of 1,000 point scorers in seniors Alyssa Newsome and Alice Lloyd commit Makayla May but has a strong core returning including the reigning state player of the year Kaylea Baisden that he hopes can guide the Lady Panthers back to the Charleston Coliseum.
“We lost two 1,000 point scorers and each were unique in their own way. Alyssa was such a shooter, Makayla was such a presence on the inside, and they both were like another coach on the floor. So they will be hard to replace,” coach Farley said. “But we do have three starters returning including the Class A player of the year. And I’ve always said regardless of who were playing when she (Baisden) is on the floor I’ve got the best player on the floor. And she’s gotten even better. “
Baisden averaged just over 17 points per game to go along with seven assists and six steals per game last season as a junior but showed that she was indeed the top player in Class A as she shined on the states biggest state averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game for the three state tournament games.
She broke the girls tournament record for all classes when she sank nine 3-pointers during the Panthers 67-24 first-round win over Pendleton County and has already scored well over 1,000 career points.
The other two starters returning this season for TVHS are seniors Autumn Hall and Audrey Evans, who will each be relied upon heavily again this season.
“Audrey is out defensive dynamo, she’s the heart and soul of our team out there and we really feed off her energy especially on that defensive end,” Farley said. “And then Autumn is a four-year starter who has averaged about 10 rebounds for her entire career. But we are expecting her to step her offense up quite a bit for us this year.”
Coach Farley said that several players will be vying for the those remaining two spots on the floor as he thinks he will be able to have an eight player rotation this season.
Senior Emily Hatfield along with juniors Haley Gillman ad Kristen Fields were the top three players off the bench for TVHS last season and will each earn more playing time this season.
Also fighting for playing time according to coach Farley are a couple of newcomers, freshman McKenzie Browning and junior Kinna Justice. Browning was a standout at Lenore last season while Justice hasn’t played basketball since she was in the 8th grade but has impressed so far in practice, in particular on the defensive end.
Coach Farley said that he isn’t worried about the team becoming complacent after the success they saw last season. In fact, so far its been exactly the opposite and that his squad is entering this season even hungrier than before.
“These girls have a real swagger about them,” Farley said. “Even back during the summer every place we went to play they just had a swagger about them. They feel that championship and I feel like we are working even harder than we were before...if you asked me after the state tournament last season how I felt about repeating. I would’ve said I’m not sure. But after the summer we’ve had and after the way I’ve seen these girls respond to winning, they are even hungrier.”
TVHS will once again play a tough schedule which features games against powerhouse Huntington St. Joe, two games in the Logan shootout against Robert C. Byrd and Parkersburg, and against Webster County in the WV Little General Shootout at WV State.
Tug Valley will be competing in Region 4 Section 1 again this season which features rival Tolsia, Sherman, Tolsia, and Van. Man is also in the section but did not field a girls basketball team for the second straight season.
On the other side of the Region in section 2 is powerhouse Gilmer County, Calhoun County, Hannan. and Wahama.
Clyde Farley’s all all-time record at TVHS, including his first stint in the early 2000s, is an impressive 117-45. He’s led the Lady Panthers to three state tournament appearance and has a 4-2 coaching record in Charleston.
He will have the same coaching staff on the bench this season as he will be assisted by Seth Ooten, Chad Baisden, Christa Hall, and former Tug Valley boys head coach Edwyn May.