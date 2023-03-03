Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley coached his final game as the Lady Panthers mentor during the Lady Panthers 67-52 loss to Gilmer County in the Region IV Co-Final on Thursday, March 2. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GLENVILLE — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers pursuit of a third straight trip to the Class A Girls State Tournament came to a close on Thursday night in Glenville as Gilmer County came away with a 67-52 win in a Region IV Co-Final. 

With the loss the youthful Lady Panthers saw their season come to an end with an 8-11 record and they also saw longtime head coach Clyde Farley coach his final game as he closed his prep career with a 144-69 all-time record. 

