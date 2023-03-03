GLENVILLE — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers pursuit of a third straight trip to the Class A Girls State Tournament came to a close on Thursday night in Glenville as Gilmer County came away with a 67-52 win in a Region IV Co-Final.
With the loss the youthful Lady Panthers saw their season come to an end with an 8-11 record and they also saw longtime head coach Clyde Farley coach his final game as he closed his prep career with a 144-69 all-time record.
The Lady Panthers fell into a first-quarter hole that they could never quite dig out of as homestanding Gilmer County raced out to a 16-6 first quarter lead.
Tug Valley wouldn't go away however as they got a boost from Michela Swan in the second quarter as she came off the bench to score five points and Tug Valley trimmed the Lady Titan lead down to seven at 24-17 going into the half.
Coming out of the break, both teams turned it up on the offensive end but Gilmer County was able to outpace Tug 22-15 to surge ahead to take a 46-32 lead into the final stanza.
The Lady Panthers kept clawing until the final horn as they put 20 points on the board in the fourth quarter but it was all for naught as Gilmer punched their ticket to Charleston with a 15-point win.
Tug Valley's young core of sophomore Kenzie Browning and freshman Bailee Hall and Haven Deskins combined to score 39 of Tug Valley's 52 points on the night.
Browning led the way with 18 points, including a trio of three-pointers, to go along with four assists. Hall recorded a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Deskins followed her with seven points and three steals.
Senior Haley Gillman and Swan were next with five points each while senior Kristen Fields rounded out the offense with two points.
Allie Ellyson led all scorers on the night with 24 points for the Lady Titans while Bayley Frashure was right behind her with 21 points and freshman Ava Dobbins tossed in 13.
With the win Gilmer County improved to 15-10 and they got the No. 6 seed in the state tournament and will play No. 3 seed Doddridge County on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:15 a.m.
TV: K. Browning 18, B. Hall 15, H. Deskins 7, H. Gillman 5, M. Swan 5, K. Fields 2
GC: A. Ellyson 24, B. Frashure 21, A. Dobbins 13, S. Starsick 4, L. Frymier 3, M. Casteel 2
