SETH — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers got back to their winning ways on Saturday evening as they traveled to Boone County and dismantled sectional foe Sherman by a final score of 79-32.
The Lady Panthers (4-5) were on fire from the opening tip as they jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first eight minutes of play thanks in part to 10 points from guard Kaylea Baisden.
Head coach Clyde Farley’s team added to their lead in the second quarter of play as they once again held Sherman to single-digits and took a 34-13 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Lady Panthers continued to burn up the nets as Baisden scored 11 more points in the third quarter and TVHS took a 53-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
Coach Farley emptied his bench for much of the final stanza and freshman guard Kenzie Browning made the most of those minutes as she scored 11 of her career high 17 points in the fourth.
Baisden finished the game with a season high 34 points on the night including an 8-13 showing from three-point range.
Browning was next on the scoresheet with the 17 points five rebounds, and five steals while senior forward Autumn Hall recorded another double-double with 12 points and 17 rebounds.
Audrey Evans and Haley Gillman added six points each to the cause for Tug Valley while Halei Skeens led Sherman with 15 points.
Three days prior to the game with Sherman, Tug Valley played host to Kentucky opponent Lawrence County and the Lady Bulldogs were able to come away with a 76-66 win in Naugatuck.
The game was back-and-forth throughout the night with Lawrence County jumping out to the early lead with an 19-8 advantage after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Panthers began to cut away at the lead in the second quarter however as Baisden drilled a trio of three-pointers in the quarter to help cut the lead to 31-27 going into halftime.
Tug Valley continued to claw away at the Lady Bulldog lead and finally came all the way back when Browning sank two free-throws to give them a 43-42 lead with two minutes to go in the third quarter.
Hall gave the Lady Panthers a four point lead going into the fourth quarter as she connected on a three-point play the old-fashioned to give TVHS the 49-45 advantage.
The two teams were trading baskets to begin the fourth as Baisden sank back-to-back trey balls, the second of which gave Tug Valley the lead at 55-53 with 5:42 left in the game.
LC star Kensley Feltner converted on a three-point play on the other end of the court however to immediately give her team the lead back at 56-55.
Tug Valley would tie it up at 57 all after a put back from Emily Hatfield with four minutes to play but from that point on it was all Lawrence County as they ended the game on a 20-10 spurt to come away with the 77-67 road win.
Baisden once again had a huge night for the silver-and-black as she netted a game high 33 points, including seven three-pointers. She also added seven rebounds to the cause.
Hall recorded another double-double as she was a monster in the paint finishing with 17 points and 18 rebounds, 12 of those being of the offensive variety.
Audrey Evans added seven points for Tug Valley while Hatfield tossed in five. Feltner led the way for Lawrence County with 24 points and Sophie Adkins followed with 20.
The Lady Panthers left several points at the charity-stripe in the loss as they finished 18-33 from the line. Lawrence County did not shoot much better finishing 17-29 from the stripe.
After splitting the pair of games Tug Valley, who was ranked No. 7 in last weeks Class A AP Poll, sees their record move to 4-5 on the season.
Tug Valley is set to return to action at home on Saturday of this week as they are scheduled to host Carter County Christian in the annual Tina Vance Stacy Breast Cancer Memorial Game on Saturday.
Score by Quarters (Saturday, Jan. 15)
TVHS: 20 14 19 26 — 79
SHS: 4 9 12 7 — 32
Scoring
TV: Baisden 34, Browning 17, Hall 12, Evans 6, H. Gillman 6, Fields 2, Hatfield 2, Justice 0, K. Gillman 0.
S: Skeens 15, Guthrie 8, Roop 6, Steel 2, Harvey 1.
Score by Quarters (Wednesday, Jan. 12)
LCHS: 19 12 14 31 — 76
TVHS: 8 18 22 17 — 66
Scoring
LC: Feltner 24, Adkins 20, Holt 12, Ward 9, Hammond 5, Artrip 3, Curnatte 3.
TV: Baisden 33, Hall 17, Evans 7, Hatfield 5, Browning 2, Gillman 2, Fields 0, Justice 0.