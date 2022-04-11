The Tug Valley Lady Panthers suffered a pair of narrow defeats this past week as they fell to Poca 4-3 and narrowly lost to Buffalo by a final of 7-5.
In the loss to the Dots on Monday, April 4, it was Tug Valley who struck first blood as Cassidy Griffey and Jessica Spaulding each got a hit and came around to score to give their team a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
The Lady Panthers added to their lead in the ensuing top of the fourth as Tailyn Russell led off the inning with a single and later came around to score after a Poca error to make it 3-0 Tug Valley.
The Dots answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and then took the lead for good at 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Poca held Tug Valley scoreless over the final three innings to secure the win.
Kinna Justice started the game and took the loss in the circle as she went five innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with two Ks and one walk. Autumn hall pitched one inning in relief and allowed no hits with two Ks.
Griffey and Spaulding led the way at the plate with two hits apiece while Haleigh Muncy and Mckynnli Farley each added singles.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3 6 1
PHS: 0 0 0 3 1 0 x — 4 8 2
BUFFALO 7 TUG VALLEY 5
A late comeback from Tug Valley fell just short last Thursday night as Buffalo held on for the two run win and secured the season sweep over the Lady Panthers.
Head coach Rocky Hall’s club once again struck first as Kinna Justice lined a single into right to give her team the 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Buffalo answered that with runs in each of the next four innings however as they surged ahead to take a 7-2 lead after the fourth inning.
The score remained the same until the top of the sixth when Tailyn Russell singled home Emily Hatfield to make the Buffalo lead 7-3.
Autumn Hall led the top of the seventh inning off with a single to left field and later in the inning Hatfield cut the Buffalo lead in half as she drove a two run home run to deep left and make the score 7-5.
It was all for naught however as Buffalo retired the next two Tug Valley batters to end the game.
Hall took the loss in the circle for Tug Valley as she went two innings and allowed six runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out three batters and walking two,
Justice pitched well in relief as she went the final four innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out four batters and walking one.
Tug Valley shot themselves in the foot with six errors in the loss.
Hatfield led the way at the plate as she finished with three hits including her sixth home run of the season. Justice added a pair of hits while Hall, Russell, Mckynnli Farley, Haleigh Muncy, and Amelya Wellman each had singles for the Lady Panthers.
The losses for Tug Valley sees their season record dip to 6-5. They are scheduled to play at Chapmanville on Monday, at home against Shelby Valley on Tuesday, and at Tolsia on Thursday.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 5 10 6
BHS: 3 1 2 1 0 0 x — 7 8 1