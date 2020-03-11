PARKERSBURG — For the second season in a row the Tug Valley Lady Panthers saw their season come to a close at Parkersburg Catholic, as they fell to the Crusaders on Wednesday, March 4, by a final of 69-56.
The Lady Panthers (18-8) started off the game cold offensively while the high flying Lady Crusaders (25-0) came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders and jumped ahead to a 24-7 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Head coach Clyde Farley’s club gained a little more momentum in the second quarter as they were able to put 12 points on the board but PC still extended the lead to 25 going into the break at 44-19.
The silver-and-black never quit battling however as they outscored Parkersburg Catholic 17-8 in the third quarter thanks to seven from Autumn Hall and a pair of 3’s by Alyssa Newsome as they cut the lead to 52-36 going into the fourth.
The Lady Panthers carried their momentum over into the final quarter as they trimmed the lead down to 10 at one point and got 14 points from sophomore guard Kaylea Baisden in the stanza but it was not enough, as PC held on for the 13-point win and claimed their spot in the WVSSAC Class A State Tournament this week in Charleston.
Baisden finished the game by scoring a game high 21 points to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring while junior Makayla May recorded a double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and also dished four assists.
Newsome joined them in double-figures as she finished with 10 while Hall added seven, Brooklyn Evans tossed in five, and Audrey Evans scored two off of the bench to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Sisters Leslie and Madeline Huffman combined to scoring 54 of the 69 points for the No. 2 ranked Lady Crusaders as Leslie dropped in a game high 35 points, while Madeline tacked on 19.
Daliyeah Brunny followed them with seven while Madison Ross scored four, Jeanna Boice finished with three, and Lainie Ross sank a free-throw to round out the scoring for PCHS.
The loss for the Lady Panthers ends their season with a 18-8 record, as they have now won 35 games total in the first two seasons of the second stint of the Clyde Farley era at Tug Valley.
Coach Farley admits that his team, who did not have a single senior on this year’s squad, is ahead of schedule from the plan he had laid out for them when he took the job in Naugatuck in 2018.
“That’s quite a bit of an achievement, we’ve won 35 games in two years and that’s ahead of the plan that I kind of mapped out for us to start with,” coach Farley said. “But the girls aren’t satisfied and are committed to work on getting bigger, faster, and stronger during the off-season to prepare for making a run next season.”
The Lady Panthers will return the services of all-state point guard Kaylea Baisden (22.1 ppg,6.3 apg, 5.6 rpg, 3.4 spg) as will-be seniors Makayla May (14.2 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 3.8 apg) and Alyssa Newsome (14.3 ppg) as they are primed to make a run in the new 4-class system, which will go into effect next season when the WVSSAC implements their two year trial for boys’ and girls’ hoops.
The last two seasons, the Lady Panthers have had the unfortunate task of having to play No. 1 Huntington St. Joe in their Sectional finals and then going on to play No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic, both private schools, in the Region final, as they had the toughest road to the state tournament in all of Class A.
Coach Farley is looking forward to seeing how his team fares in the “new” Class A, which no longer features St. Joe and Parkersburg Catholic among other perennial Class A powers.
“I hate to say these things because it sounds whiney, but the truth is next year it’s a level playing field and honestly if this system wasn’t broken they wouldn’t be going to a 4-class system,” Farley said. “The competitive balance is what’s going to be addressed and we’re excited about that. We look at our section and our region and we think we really have a real chance of hosting a regional game at Tug Valley next year.”
Tug Valley will also welcome back forwards Brooklyn Evans (8.9 ppg. and 7.4 rpg.) and Autumn Hall (5.3 ppg. and 9.8 rpg) who will both be juniors during the 2020-2021 season as well as “6th man” Audrey Evans.