BUFFALO — Tug Valley fell one game shy of making the Class A Region IV Section I Championship game as they suffered a walk-off defeat 4-3 to Buffalo on Monday night.
With the game knotted up at three apiece in the bottom of the seventh inning Buffalo's Dara Harmon got a one-out single and then Rachael Affolter clubbed a double to put runners on second and third.
Next up for the Lady Bison was Briegh Martin and she lofted a 2-2 pitch on a fly to left centerfield. The ball was caught by Haleigh Muncy but her throw home was just late as Harmon scored the game-winning run.
The Lady Panthers had trailed 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning before they mounted a rally to tie the game.
Freshman slugger Bailee Hall got the inning started as she blasted a home run to left, her eighth of the season, to make it a 3-1 game.
Kinna Justice and Amelya Wellman then followed the long ball up with back-to-back singles to put the tying run on base. With two-outs in the inning McKynnli Farley hit a grounder that the Buffalo first baseman couldn't field which allowed both Justice and Wellman to score and knot the game up at three.
Justice was credited with the loss in the circle even though the senior pitched well as she went 6.2 innings and struck out 10 Buffalo batters while allowing four runs on seven hits.
She was burned by a two-run homer by Whitney Good in the fourth inning and by Affolter as she went a perfect 4-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Hall and Justice each had two hits in the contest to lead Tug Valley while Wellman also had the single in the three-run sixth.
Kimberly Dillman got the win for Buffalo as she went the complete game and struck out 10 Panther batters while allowing the three runs, one earned, on five hits with one walk.
The loss for Tug Valley ended their season at 17-13 while Buffalo improved to 14-9. The Bison advanced to play at Man in the sectional championship on Tuesday.
Coach Rocky Hall's Lady Panthers had several players have strong seasons at the plate, including two that had batting averages over .500, one over .400 and three others who finished above .300.
Freshman Bailee Hall led the team in batting average at a .525 clip while also leading in home runs with eight and tied for the team lead in triples with six. She also led with 37 runs scored while knocking in 21 from her leadoff spot in the lineup.
Junior Amelya Wellman was right behind her in batting average as she hit exactly .500 and led the team in doubles with 13 while being second in RBIs with 26. She also had a triple and scored 25 runs.
Kinna Justice was a strong two-way player this season as she hit .451 and was tied with Hall for the lead in triples with six while also legging out 12 doubles. She also scored 34 runs and knocked in 25.
Junior Tailyn Russell was next as she boasted a .346 batting average with six doubles, one triple, and one home run. She led the team with 12 walks and had 15 RBIs while scoring 26 times.
Junior Haleigh Muncy had a .325 average and she smacked nine doubles and had two home runs. The centerfielder also knocked in 21 runs while scoring 27 times.
Junior Jessica Spaulding was coming on late in the year and she topped the .300 mark for batting average as she hit .310 with six doubles and a triple. She drove in 16 runs and scored 19.
Fellow junior Megan Griffey turned in a .261 average in 46 at bats as she had three doubles and one inside-the-park home run. She knocked in and scored nine runs.
Junior McKynnli Farley had a .256 batting average but led the team with 27 RBIs as she came up big more often than not in clutch situations. She had one double on the season and scored 17 runs.
Freshman catcher Hailey Newsome was the final regular hitter in the lineup and she had a .250 average with a triple, 13 RBIs, and 18 runs scored.
In the circle Justice had a strong season as the ace as she had a 2.436 ERA with 168 strikeouts and only 24 walks in 129.1 innings pitched. She finished with a record of 10-11.
Hall also pitched in several games as a freshman and she finished with a 2.864 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 13 walks in 36.2 innings pitched. She had a pitching record of 7-2.
Wellman also pitched in two games going 2.2 innings in the circle without allowing a run. She only gave up one hit while also striking out a batter.
Coach Rocky Hall will have a strong team returning next season as he will be getting back every player on the roster aside from Justice, who is heading to play at Alice Lloyd College.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 - 3 5 1
BHS: 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 - 4 7 4