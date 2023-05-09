Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Tug Valley softball 5.JPG
Tug Valley coach Rocky Hall talks with his team during a mound visit earlier this season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

BUFFALO — Tug Valley fell one game shy of making the Class A Region IV Section I Championship game as they suffered a walk-off defeat 4-3 to Buffalo on Monday night. 

 With the game knotted up at three apiece in the bottom of the seventh inning Buffalo's Dara Harmon got a one-out single and then Rachael Affolter clubbed a double to put runners on second and third. 

