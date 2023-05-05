SETH — For the second year in a row Tug Valley and Sherman faced off in an elimination game in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament, but this time around it was the Lady Panthers who got the last laugh as they knocked off the Lady Tide by a final score of 2-0.
"It was a great win, that was a hard-fought game," Tug coach Rocky Hall said. "Kinna (Justice) pitched a heck of a ballgame. One of the best I've seen from her. The last three innings especially she was on fire."
Justice, who is an Alice Lloyd commit, fired a complete game two-hit shutout as she struck out seven batters and walked only two on the day. She was ultra efficient with her pitches needing only 71 to get through seven innings.
The Lady Panthers snatched an early lead as they plated a run in the top of the second inning. Haleigh Muncy worked a leadoff walk, was sacrificed to second on a bunt by McKynnli Farley, and then came in to score on a two-out RBI double down the right field line from Jessica Spaulding.
The score stayed the same until the top of the fifth inning as Spaulding came up clutch again with a single, was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Megan Griffey, and then came in to score on a two-out knock to left by Bailee Hall.
"Jessica (Spaulding) was on fire at the bottom of the lineup. She really came up big," coach Hall said. Bailee (Hall) had a timely hit there to score Jessica and she was lights out at short defensively. All the girls played well today. I'm tickled with the win."
The Lady Tide threatened to tie the game in the home half of the sixth inning as Kaitlyn Milam reached on an error and then Chloe Treadway worked a walk to put the tying run on base.
After they advanced 60-feet on a wild pitch, Justice got Savannah Drake to ground out to Hall at short to end the inning.
Justice then took care of business on her own in the bottom of the seventh inning as she struck out the side in order to end the game.
"It was a well-played game, we just didn't hit today," Sherman coach Terri-Dawn Williams said. "We've had a couple players hurt. We got one back today but still had one out, so we had to move some things around in the field. But we still played good enough defensively to win, Chloe (Treadway) pitched well enough for us to win, but we just didn't hit."
Treadway went all seven innings in the circle for the Tide and allowed the two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Sherman's only two hits on the day were singles by Carson Platz and Gracie Bell.
Sherman was playing without All-State catcher Lauren Guthrie who injured her ankle in the opening round sectional game against Tolsia.
"(Lauren) Guthrie is the best hitter on the team" coach Williams said. "Behind the plate she controls everything. Carter (Plantz) did a good job catching, but we had to bring one of our outfielders in to play first while Carter caught. Losing Guthrie was a big thing for us. But the girls fought, we just didn't hit tonight."
Spaulding went 3-3 at the plate on the day to lead Tug Valley while Hailey Newsome, Amelya Wellman, and Hall each added singles.
With the loss Sherman's season came to a close with a 10-14 record while Tug Valley improved to 17-12 and remains alive in the postseason.
The Panthers advance to play at Buffalo in another elimination game which is currently scheduled to be played on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play at Man in the sectional championship on Tuesday.
TVHS: 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 6 1
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.