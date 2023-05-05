Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

SETH — For the second year in a row Tug Valley and Sherman faced off in an elimination game in the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament, but this time around it was the Lady Panthers who got the last laugh as they knocked off the Lady Tide by a final score of 2-0. 

"It was a great win, that was a hard-fought game," Tug coach Rocky Hall said. "Kinna (Justice) pitched a heck of a ballgame. One of the best I've seen from her. The last three innings especially she was on fire."

