INSTITUTE — It was a battle of two of the top ten teams in Class A on Saturday afternoon at West Virginia State University as No. 4 ranked Tug Valley faced No. 9 ranked Webster County.
It was the Lady Highlanders who picked up the big win however as they came back from a halftime deficit to come away with the 55.49 win.
Tug Valley (3-4) came out looking to spread the ball around offensively as four different players landed in the scoring column in the opening period but they trailed 13-11 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Panthers caught fire in the second stanza as Kaylea Baisden, Autumn Hall, and Kenzie Browning each hit three-pointers and TVHS rallied to take a 26-25 lead into halftime.
Webster County came out in the second half and took the lead back however as they held Tug Valley to only seven points in the third quarter and took a 38-33 lead into the fourth.
In the fourth quarter the Lady Panthers attempted to make a comeback as they posted a 16 point quarter, but the Lady Highlanders hit 13 of 14 foul-shots in the final eight minutes to secure the five-point win.
Baisden was the leading scorer for the silver-and-black as she finished with 13 points to go along with five assists.
Hall and Audrey Evans each joined Baisden in double-figures as they finished with 12 points apiece. Hall added seven rebounds while Evans secured five boards and dished four assists.
Emily Hatfield was net with six points, Browning finished with four, and Kristen Fields scored two points to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Sydney Baird led Webster County with 25 points, including hitting all ten of her foul shots in the fourth quarter. Holly Perrine added 16 points.
The win for Webster improved them to 7-2 on the season while the loss for the Lady Panthers saw them fall to 3-4.
TVHS is back in action on Thursday of this week when they return home to host Lawrence County. They will play three games in three consecutive days as they are set to then return to the court on Friday at St. Joe and on Saturday at Sherman.
Score by Quarters
WCHS (7-2): 13 12 13 17 — 55
TVHS (3-4): 11 15 7 16 — 49
Scoring
WC: Baird 25, Perrine 16, Cutlip 5, Durham 4, Wayne 2, Hamrick 2, Snyder 1.
TV: Baisden 13, Hall 12, Evans 12, Hatfield 6, Browning 4, Fields 2, Justice 0.