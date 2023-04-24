NAUGATUCK — Sherman thwarted a late Tug Valley rally on Monday night in Naugatuck as the Tide earned a season sweep over the Lady Panthers by a final score of 4-2.
"This should be good for seeding purposes, and it's always good to come to Tug Valley and get a win," coach Terri-Dawn Williams said. "I thought we played pretty good there. We made a couple of mistakes there that could have cost us the game, but luckily we made a good play there at the end."
Down 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning Tug Valley tried to force the issue and Sherman nailed a runner at home plate to end the game.
With Jessica Spaulding on first base for Tug, Bailee Hall dribbled a slow roller to third and beat the throw for an infield hit. The throw bounced away from the Tide first baseman which allowed Spaulding to scurry to third.
Tide first baseman Carter Plantz tried to throw across the diamond to nail Spaulding but that throw also got away from Sherman third baseman Kaitlyn Milam.
Tug coach Rocky Hall send Spaulding in to score but Sherman shortstop Savannah Drake was on the spot backing up the throw and she fired a dart home to catcher Lauren Guthrie who applied the tag to Spaulding to end the game.
"The way things were going, we weren't hitting the ball like we had been, I tried to force the issue," coach Hall said. "But that's not a good way to lose."
Coach Williams for Sherman said she was actually hoping her team would concede the run to try and keep Hall at second base, but that Drake was where she needed to be and stepped up to make the big defensive play.
"I was actually ready to concede the run," coach Williams said. "I was hoping we could just hold the other runner there, but shortstop Savannah Drake came up and made a good play. It had to be a perfect throw and she made a perfect throw. Our catcher Lauren Guthrie caught it and made a good tag. We were lucky to get out of here on that one."
Sherman was without senior pitcher Chloe Treadway as freshman Emma Russell stepped up and fired a gem for the Tide going the complete game allowing the two runs, one earned, on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
"Emma Russell she's a freshman, she stepped in a done a good job for us today. She pitched a great game," Williams said.
It was Tug Valley who jumped out to an early lead as Haleigh Muncy singled to lead off the second inning and then came all the way around to score after an error on a bunt by McKynnli Farley.
The Tide capitalized on a Panther error to tie the game in the fourth as Summer Harvey reached on an error after she laid down a bunt and then came in on an RBI groundout from Guthrie.
Sherman took the lead in the fifth when Carter Plantz walked to lead off the inning and eventually came in to score after a wild pitch to make it 2-1.
The Tide took added two key insurance runs in the top of the sixth as Guthrie roped a double to left to lead off the inning and then scored on an RBI single from Drake.
Later in the inning Plantz came up big with a double to left that scored courtesy runner Jaden Jarrell to make it 4-1.
The Panthers got a run back in the home half of the sixth as Kinna Justice singled to lead off the inning, advanced to third on an error by the right fielder, and then scored on an RBI single from Amelya Wellman to make it 4-2.
Justice was saddled with the loss for Tug as she went the complete game and struck out 12 Sherman batters while allowing the four runs, three earned, on only five hits with one walk.
With the win Sherman improved to 8-10 and swept the season series against Tug Valley as they won 7-5 in Seth on April 7.
After the game coach Hall said he expected the loss would probably put the Panthers at the No. 4 seed where they would probably place Van who is expected to get the No. 5 seed in the opening round. The winner of that game would get a second-round date at No. 1 seed Man.
"That's probably going to put us I would figure in the same position we were last year, at the number four seed," Hall said. "I'd say Van will be the 5 seed, which means if we beat them then we have to go to the miniature field over at Man. You got a 10-foot backstop and then its 180 feet down the lines there. So, in that aspect it's a big loss. Because otherwise we split with Sherman and who knows we may get a third seed."
The loss for Tug Valley snapped their nine-game winning streak and dropped their record to 13-9 on the season.
Score by Inning
SHS: 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 - 4 5 1
TVHS: 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 - 2 6 1