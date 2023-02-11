NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers put up a valiant effort against 15th Region power Martin County on Thursday night in Naugatuck but they fell just short as the Lady Cardinals left with a 59-53 win.
The two teams had met up less than two weeks prior in Martin County and the Lady Cards had their way with the Panthers as they won that game 68-33.
Martin County (21-4) jumped out to a quick lead against Tug Valley on Thursday as they led 15-7 after the first period of play.
The Lady Panthers (7-8) got going on the offensive end in the second quarter as they outscored Martin County 16-11 to cut the lead to just three at the half as they trailed 26-23.
The two squads were even in the third quarter as they both put 12 points on the scoreboard as Martin County led 38-35 going into the fourth.
The Lady Cardinals were able to put the game away at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as they went 10-11 in the period while Tug Valley only made 7-12 attempts in the final quarter.
For the game the Lady Panthers struggled mightily at the charity stripe as they made only 11-24 attempts while Martin County went 14-17 for the game.
Sophomore guard Kenzie Browning led all scorers on the night as she poured in 23 points and picked up seven steals for Tug Valley.
Freshman Bailee Hall recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while fellow freshman Haven Deskins tossed in 10 points.
Senior Haley Gillman came off the bench to add six points while fellow senior Kristen Fields added a deuce. Kinna Justice went scoreless on the night but dished out a team best five assists.
Martin County was led by Katie Marcum who tossed in 22 points and she was joined in double-figures by Alyssa Allen with 11 and Laken Williams who netted 10 points.
The No. 9 ranked Lady Panthers saw their record dip to 7-8 on the season with the loss while Martin County improved to 21-4.
Tug Valley has two tough games left on the regular season slate as they are scheduled to play at No. 7 Gilmer County on Feb. 15 and will then close the season out back at home against Shelby Valley on Feb. 16.
MC: K. Marcum 22, A. Allen 11, L. Williams 10, B. Marcum 7, K. Mollett 3, C. May 3, S. Harless 3
TV: K. Browning 23, B. Hall 12, H. Deskins 10, H. Gillman 6, K. Fields 2, K. Justice 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.