Tug girls Bench.JPG
Buy Now

Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley (right) calls out a play during an early season game. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamon Daily News

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers put up a valiant effort against 15th Region power Martin County on Thursday night in Naugatuck but they fell just short as the Lady Cardinals left with a 59-53 win. 

The two teams had met up less than two weeks prior in Martin County and the Lady Cards had their way with the Panthers as they won that game 68-33. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

