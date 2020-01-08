LOGAN — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers faced a tough test on Saturday night in the Wildcat Classic at Willie Akers Arena and came out on the short end of the stick, as they fell to No. 4 Summers County 61-47.
The Panthers (5-3) started the game off hot as they received baskets from four different girls in the opening period and jumped ahead to a 13-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
The Lady Bobcats (7-2) took control in the second quarter however as they forced Tug Valley into a multitude of mistakes and built a 32-24 halftime lead.
They carried that momentum over into the second half as head coach Chad Meador’s club won the period 21-10 to take a commanding 53-34 lead into the fourth.
Coach Clyde Farley’s club never quit battling in the fourth quarter as they cut the lead to 11, but couldn’t get any closer as Summers held on for the 14 point win.
Junior Alyssa Newsome led Tug Valley in scoring as she swished in 14, while Kaylea Baisden followed her with 13. Brooklyn Evans added six points while Audrey Evans also contributed six points off of the bench.
Kennadi Mollet scored four points late in the game while starters Autumn Hall and Makayla May each scored two points.
Gavin Pivont led the Bobcats with a game high 22 points while Taylor Isaac followed her with 21. Isaac, just a junior, also scored her 1,000th career point in the contest.
Score by quarters
SCHS: 12 20 21 8 — 61
TVHS: 13 11 10 13 — 47
Scoring
SC: G. Pivant 22, Isaac 21, Richmond 8, S. Pivant 4, Graham 4, Cline 2
TV: Newsome 14, Baisden 13, B. Evans 6, A. Evans 6, Mollett 4, May 2, Hall 2
LAWRENCE COUNTY 73, TUG VALLEY 68 (Jan. 2): The Tug Valley Lady Panthers lost their first home game of the season on Thursday night as Lawrence County won a high scoring affair by a final of 73-68.
The Lady Bulldogs came out on fire connecting on six 3-pointers in the first period of play to jump ahead to a 21-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
They cooled down a bit in the second quarter but still managed to outscore the silver and black 16-13 to take a 37-24 halftime lead.
Coming out of the second half, coach Clyde Farley’s team came alive as they erupted for 27 points in the quarter, three more than they scored in the entire first half, and cut the LCHS lead all the way to two at 53-51 going into the fourth.
However, the visiting Bulldogs did what they had to do down the stretch to hold onto their slim lead and came away with the five-point road win.
Alyssa Newsome led Tug Valley in scoring on the night as she flipped in a career high 22 points, with 13 of those coming in the big third quarter.
Junior Makayla May also had a big day as she followed with 17 points while Kaylea Baisden was right behind her with 15. Autumn Hall added seven, Brooklyn Evans scored five, and Audrey Evans finished with two off of the bench to round out the scoring for the Lady Panthers.
Kensley Feltner led the way for Lawrence County as Tug Valley had no answer for her all night long, as she finished with a game high 33 points. Alexis ratliff followed her with 18 while Brooke Neal scored 15 for the Lady Dogs.
LCHS was on fire all game long from the outside connecting on 13 3-pointers compared to six for Tug Valley.
The pair of losses for Tug Valley sees their season record dip to 5-3 and they were back in action on Monday night in a home contest against Grace Christian but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday night at home against sectional rival Tolsia in a 7 p.m. tip.
Score by quarters
LCHS: 21 16 16 20 — 73
TVHS: 11 13 27 17 — 68
Scoring
LC: Feltner 33, Ratliff 18, Neal 15, Ward 3, Webb 2, Hammond 2
TV: Newsome 22, May 17, Baisden 15, Hall 7, B. Evans 5, A. Evans 2