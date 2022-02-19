NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers ended the year on an 11 game winning streak as they defeated Riverview 69-48 to close out the regular season on Monday, Feb. 14 in Naugatuck.
It was the third win of the season over Riverview for Tug Valley (14-5) as the Lady Panthers also defeated them 78-47 on Feb. 4 at the Williamson Fieldhouse and 56-55 on Dec. 30 in McDowell County. The Lady Raiders are no slouch as they qualified for the State Tournament last season and finished the 2021-2022 season with a 13-8 record.
All-State guard Kaylea Baisden was torching the nights in the win over Riverview as the reigning Player of the Year drilled eight three-pointers and finished with a game high 30 points while also dishing out seven assists.
All four players that scored for Tug Valley landed in double-figures as freshman Kenzie Browning followed Baisden with 16 points, including five three-pointers of her own which was a career high.
Senior Audrey Evans was next with 13 points but she filled up the stat sheet finishing with six rebounds, six assists, and nine steals.
Senior Autumn Hall rounded out the scoring for Tug Valley with 10 points and she recorded another double-double as she also snagged 11 rebounds.
Head coach Clyde Farley's squad improved to 14-5 on the season with the win after they started the year with a 3-5 record in their first eight games.
Tug Valley started the season off ranked at No. 1 in the state as they are the defending Class A State Champions but fell down the rankings after they dropped below .500 early in the season and was ranked No. 9 in the most recent Class A poll.
The Lady Panthers received some good news on Tuesday when the seeds were revealed for the upcoming sectional tournaments.
Tug Valley was voted as the No. 1 seed in the Region IV Section II tournament while rival Tolsia, who is ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll also with a record of 14-5, was given the No. 2 seed.
The Lady Panthers is now scheduled to kick off their their postseason and pursuit of a second straight Class A State Title on Monday against No. 4 seed Van in a 8 p.m. tip at Logan's Willie Akers Arena. Tug Valley and Van did not play in the regular season.
The No. 2 seed Lady Rebels will play No. 3 seed Sherman at 6 p.m. on Monday in Logan with the winners of the two first round games set to square off for the sectional championship on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Barring an upset, Tug Valley and Tolsia are on a collision course to meet in that section championship game for a right to host a Regional Championship game on Wednesday, March 2.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Rebels did not play during the regular season. Their last matchup was in last season's sectional championship game, a 50-29 thrashing in favor of Tug Valley.
Score by Quarters
RHS (13-8): 12 16 9 11 - 48
TVHS (14-5): 13 22 15 19 - 69
Scoring
R: Lester 15, Bailey 8, Payne 8, Morgan 5, Fuller 4, Mitchem 3, Pruitt 3, Blankenship 2.
TV: Baisden 30, Browning 16, Evans 13, Hall 10.