LOGAN — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers captured their first sectional title since 2015 on Thursday night inside Willie Akers Arena as they blew past rival Tolsia 50-29 in the girls Class A Region 4 Section 1 Championship game.
With the win Tug Valley, who is ranked No. 3 in Class A, secures a home game in the upcoming Region 4 Co-final round which will be held on Wednesday, April 21 in Naugatuck.
They will play the loser from the Section 2 championship game, which will be played Friday night between No. 1 ranked Gilmer County and No. 6 Calhoun County, with a berth in the Girls Class A State Tournament on the line.
"We know what is waiting on us in that Region," Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley said after the win. "We are ready for that whether it be Gilmer County or Calhoun County, we are ready to get prepared for that game. That's our next step towards our ultimate which is to win that state title."
The game was never in doubt for the Lady Panthers (11-2) as they began the game on a 7-0 spurt and jumped ahead to an 18-4 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
The Lady Rebels (5-5, No. 9 in Class A) were ice cold from the floor to begin the game as they finished 1-13 shooting in the opening period.
Things did not improve for head coach Rick Marrone's club in the second frame as TVHS started the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 28-6 lead after a jumper by Makayla May with 2:59 to go in the half before Tolsia ended the quarter on a 4-0 spurt to make the score 28-10 going into the break.
Coming out of the halftime locker room the Lady Panthers went on a 7-0 run to start the third quarter and took a 35-11 lead after a steal and a layup by Audrey Evans.
The Lady Rebels finally got going offensively midway through the third as they received nine straight points from Autumn Black and Selena Browning to trim the TVHS lead to 35-20 forcing a timeout from coach Farley.
The Lady Panthers then responded with a 9-2 run to put the game out of reach for good and it was capped off by an and-one from junior Autumn Hall to make the score 44-22 early in the 4th quarter.
"I thought defensively we played an excellent first half, holding Tolsia to 10 points in a half is no easy task," Farley said. "Our intensity for the first stretch of that second half was amazing. We had a little bit of a let up there late but we did what we needed to do down the stretch to put the game away."
The Lady Panthers had a balanced attack offensively as four players finished the game with eight or more points and all five starters landed in the scoring column.
Point guard Kaylea Baisden led the way with 13 points and she also played a complete floor game by grabbing 11 rebound and dishing out six assists.
May recorded a double-double finishing the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists while fellow senior Alyssa Newsome also netted 12 points.
Evans was next on the scoresheet with eight points and she was a pest on the defensive end finishing with five steals. Hall rounded out the scoring for the Lady Panthers with five points and was a beast on the glass finishing with a game high 16 rebounds.
For Tolsia, Black was the lone player to land in double-figures finishing with 10 points while Browning followed with nine. Kylea Pollinger was next with three points, Julie Boone, Jace Litton, and Kerrigan Salmons each finished with two, while Isabella Simpkins rounded out the scoring with one.
"I'm really disappointed," coach Marrone said after the loss. "We played so well down the stretch of the season but we just didn't have it tonight. Give Tug Valley all the credit in the world, they have a nice ball club. The good thing about the new setup is we can try and regroup before next week for regionals."
Despite the loss, the Lady Rebels will also play in the Region 4 Co-Final round on Wednesday night but they will have to play on the road at the winner between Gilmer County and Calhoun County.