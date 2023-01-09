Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley took to the court for the first time in two weeks on Friday night in Naugatuck as they hosted Calhoun County in a rematch of last year’s Class A Region IV Final.

The No. 7 ranked Lady Panthers handled business just like they did a season ago as they cruised to a 53-29 win past the visiting Red Devils.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

