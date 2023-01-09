NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley took to the court for the first time in two weeks on Friday night in Naugatuck as they hosted Calhoun County in a rematch of last year’s Class A Region IV Final.
The No. 7 ranked Lady Panthers handled business just like they did a season ago as they cruised to a 53-29 win past the visiting Red Devils.
“We felt like the last two days was honestly our best two days of practice of the season,” Tug Valley coach Clyde Farley said after the win. “We are playing good basketball. Calhoun is a pretty good team. They lost a lot but we lost a lot too. I think the road to Charleston probably still runs through them and Gilmer County. This was a regional rematch. It looks very different, but we’ll take that result every time.”
The Lady Panthers had a balanced offensive attack as they had four different players score seven or more points, with three landing in double-figures.
Sophomore Kenzie Browning and freshman Bailee Hall each led Tug Valley with 14 points in the win while freshman Haven Deskins was right behind them with 11 points. Senior Haley Gillman was next on the scoresheet as she added seven points.
“That’s what we want,” Farley said. “We’ll take whatever the defense gives us, but we do want that balance, that’s important for us. I thought we missed a few easy shots in the first half, but there wasn’t nothing wrong with them, so you just keep shooting.”
The game was tied up at eight apiece late in the first quarter but Tug Valley ended the quarter on a 7-0 spurt and took a 15-8 lead after one after a three at the buzzer from Gillman.
The Lady Panthers blew the game open in the second quarter as they turned up the defense and held Calhoun to only four points and extended their lead to 28-12 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break Tug Valley kept their foot on the gas as Kenzie Browning pushed the margin past 20 points as her jumper with 10 seconds left in the third quarter gave them a 40-19 lead.
Browning played a complete floor game for the Lady Panthers as she also turned in eight assists and had seven steals. Hall registered a double-double for Tug Valley as she grabbed 10 rebounds. Kinna Justice did not score but had four steals.
The win for Tug Valley improves them to 4-2 on the season and they are set to be back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Shelby Valley. TVHS will then return home to play another Kentucky foe as they will host Belfry on Thursday, Jan. 12.
CC: T. Arnold 13. J. Yaeger 6, A. Boak 5, M. Carter 3, T. Rogers 2
TV: B. Hall 14, K, Browning 14, H. Deskins 11, H. Gillman 7, A. Osborne 3, M. Swan 2, K. Fields 2, K. Justice 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.