tug girls huddle.JPG
Buy Now

Tug Valley head coach Clyde Farley talks with his team during a timeout in their season opening game against Man on Monday, Dec. 12.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

HINTON — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers won third place this past weekend at the Rogers Oil Classic at Summers County High School as they defeated Braxton County 43-35 in Saturday’s consolation game.

The No. 7 ranked Lady Panthers dug themselves out of a halftime hole as they were down 18-10 at the break after a cold shooting first half.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

