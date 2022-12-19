HINTON — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers won third place this past weekend at the Rogers Oil Classic at Summers County High School as they defeated Braxton County 43-35 in Saturday’s consolation game.
The No. 7 ranked Lady Panthers dug themselves out of a halftime hole as they were down 18-10 at the break after a cold shooting first half.
Coming out of the break coach Clyde Farley said that his team went to their full-court press early and often and completely swung the momentum in their favor.
The Panthers outscored Braxton County 18-3 in the third quarter, thanks to eight points each from Haven Deskins and Makenzie Browning, as they surged ahead and took a 28-21 lead into the fourth.
Tug Valley kept their foot on the gas in the fourth quarter as Deskins poured in nine more points to help put away Braxton County and come away with the third-place finish.
Deskins, a freshman, was named to the All-Tournament team for Tug Valley after she finished with a game high 23 points in the win over Braxton County, including five three-pointers.
Makenzie Browning joined her in double-figures with 14 points, six steals, and four assists while Kinna Justice, Kristen Fields, and Haley Gillman rounded out the scoring for TVHS with two points each.
TV: H. Deskins 23, K. Browning 14, K. Justice 2, K. Fields 2, H. Gillman 2, B. Hall 0.
BC: E. Nicholson 14, B. Smarr 13, A. Lunsford 3, S. Abraham 3, B. Pritt 2.
CHAPMANVILLE 54 TUG VALLEY 35 (Friday, Dec. 16)
The Lady Panthers suffered a loss in the opening round of the Rogers Oil Classic on Friday night as they fell to Class AA No. 7 Chapmanville 54-35.
The Lady Panthers could never get going on this night as the Lady Tigers led for the entire game, including 34-12 at halftime.
Freshman Bailee Hall led Tug Valley in scoring with ten points as she was the long player in double-figures with 10 points and narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds.
Deskins was next on the scoresheet with seven points while Browning and Michela Swan each chipped in six.
The Lady Panthers saw their season record move to 2-1 after the split and they were set to be back in action on Monday, Dec. 19 against Riverview.
Tug Valley will close out the week with a clash at local rival Belfry on Thursday, Dec. 22.
TV: B. Hall 10, H. Deskins 7, K. Browning 6, M. Swan 6, K. Justice 4, H. Gillman 2, K. Fields 0
CR: D. Farley 25, A. Evans 7, H. Fleming 6, R. Lucas 6, J. Mahon 4, M. Parsons 2, J. Blair 2, H. Miller 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.