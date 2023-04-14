LICK CREEK, Ky. — Tug Valley traveled deep into Pike County to play Kentucky foe East Ridge on Thursday night and they came back to Naugatuck with a 10-4 win.
The Lady Panthers took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning as Bailee Hall singled, stole second, and then came in to score on an RBI knock from Kinna Justice.
TVHS fell behind 3-1 as the Lady Warriors plated a trio of runs in the second inning to surge ahead to a two-run lead.
The lead was short lived however as Tug exploded for six runs in the top of the third inning to take control of the game.
Hall led off the inning with a triple to left field and then came in to make it 3-2 on a sacrifice fly to right by Justice. Amelya Wellman followed with a double and then Haleigh Muncy singled to put a pair of Lady Panthers on base.
After a strikeout for the second out in the inning, Mckynnli Farley came up with a clutch two-run single that scored Muncy and pinch-runner Laura Spaulding and put TVHS in front 4-3.
Later in the inning Hailey Newsome scored on a wild pitch, Jessica Spaulding had an RBI fielder's choice, and then Aleksah Osborne had a run-scoring single to give Tug the 7-3 lead.
Farley came up clutch again in the ensuing fourth inning as she delivered another two-run single that scored Muncy and Justice to put the Panthers on top by six at 9-3.
East Ridge made it 9-4 with a run in the fifth inning but Tug Valley got that run back as Tailyn Russell walked to lead off the seventh, stole second, and later came in to score on a wild pitch.
Justice earned the win in the circle for the Lady Panthers as she fired the complete game striking out 10 East Ridge batters while allowing only four runs, one earned, on eight hits with two walks.
TVHS: 1 0 6 2 0 0 1 - 10 10 3
ERHS: 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 - 4 8 4
SHELBY VALLEY 1 TUG VALLEY 0 (Tuesday, April 11)
Tug Valley played another 15th Region squad earlier in the week as they hosted Shelby Valley in Naugatuck and the Lady Kats left with a 1-0 win.
Shelby Valley scored the lone run of the game in the top of the fourth inning as Riley Fleming lead off the frame with a single, advanced to second on an error, stole third, and then scurried home on a passed ball.
The Lady Panthers had chances to score as they left runners on base in five of the seven innings.
In the first inning Amelya Wellman doubled with two outs but was stranded at second base. In the second, Mckynnli Farley singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice but didn't make it any further.
The Lady Panthers best chance to get on the board came in the third inning as Bailee Hall hit a one-out triple and Kinna Justice followed her up with a walk and then stole second to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Shelby Valley wiggled out of the jam however as they retired the next two batters to end the threat.
Hailey Newsome singled in the fourth but never made it past first base and then in the sixth inning Wellman singled and made it all the way around to third base but was stranded there.
Justice was the tough luck loser for Tug Valley as she pitched all seven innings and allowed just the one unearned run on four hits with a season-high 15 strikeouts and two walks.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host sectional foe Buffalo on Friday night but the game was postponed due to weather. They have a record of 5-8 on the season.
SVHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 4 0
TVHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 5 4
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.