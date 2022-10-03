MAN — The Tug Valle Lady Panther volleyball squad made easy work of sectional rival Man on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as they swept past the Lady Hillbillies 3 sets to 0 inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
The Panthers cruised to the win as they won the first set 25-15, took the second set 25-13, and secured the win with a 25-20 victory in the third set.
Freshman Bailee Hall led the Lady Panthers in kills with seven while fellow freshman Haven Deskins followed her with three, Makenzie Browning had two, and Mandi Milum had one.
Milum led the Lady Panthers in service aces with four while Browning, Hall, and Kauai Messer each had three and Jayden McMillion had one.
Senior captain Andrea Newsome led with 14 assists while Milum had two and Messer added one.
The win for Tug Valley gave them the season sweep over Man and improved their record to even at .500 on the season with a 6-6 mark.
Head coach Greg Chapman's club will be in action this week on Tuesday at Logan and then will be back at home on Thursday against Shelby Valley.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.