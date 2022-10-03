Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tv volleyball 2022-4.JPG
From left, Tug Valley's Andrea Newsome, Mandi Milum, Makenzie Browning, Jaydn McMillion, Kauai Messer and Bailee Hall celebrate after a winning a set in an early season match against Martin County. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

MAN — The Tug Valle Lady Panther volleyball squad made easy work of sectional rival Man on Tuesday, Sept. 27, as they swept past the Lady Hillbillies 3 sets to 0 inside the Man Memorial Fieldhouse. 

The Panthers cruised to the win as they won the first set 25-15, took the second set 25-13, and secured the win with a 25-20 victory in the third set. 

