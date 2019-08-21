The two-time defending Mingo County Cheerleading Champion Williamson Wolfpack held their tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Aug. 12 at the WK-8 Gymnasium and 14 girls were chosen to this years squad.
They are, front row from left, Dalayia Valdelamar, Amia Hall, Grace Bevins, and Brooke Messer. Middle row from left, Myra Bevins, Kaylin Joplin, Maxie Brock, Lele Brock, Braeley Johnson, and Kaylee Feye. Back row from left, Ayla Wallace, coach Carmen Johnson and Raylee Johnson.
Not Pictured are AJ Hairston, Emma Hall, and assistant coach Keishia Williamson.
- Williamson Daily News