LOGAN - Mingo Central and Wayne met on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament at Logan's Bea Orr Field, and the fifth-seeded Lady Miners won a 15-11 thriller over the fourth-seeded Lady Pioneers in eight innings.
Head coach Patrick Cline said it felt good for his squad to get this victory.
"It's been a long time coming, first sectional," Cline said afterward. "The girls really worked hard and earned it tonight. We made some mistakes, but we cleaned it up there at the end and finished strong."
Mingo scored two runs in the top of the first after RBI singles by Mackendrick Hammond and Lexie Hager to take an early lead.
However, three Wayne runs crossed home plate the next half inning via two Lady Miners' errors and Lexi Napier scoring all the way from second base off a sacrifice fly by Maddie Eastwood, and they jumped in front 3-2.
The Lady Pioneers increased their lead to three at 5-2 in the bottom of the third thanks to a run-scoring triple by Eastwood and a sacrifice fly by Haley Bays.
The momentum shifted back in Mingo's favor in the top of the fifth, though, as they put a five-spot on the board after three Lady Miners' batters were hit by pitches, Kiara Workman walked with the bases loaded and Ava Williams singled to drive in a run. The result was a 7-5 Mingo Central lead.
Wayne regained the lead at 9-7 in the bottom of the sixth, but the Lady Miners took the lead once more in the top of the seventh after a two-run single by Annie White, an RBI double by Hammond, and an infield hit by Hager. They held an 11-9 advantage going into the home half of the seventh.
The Lady Pioneers tied the contest at 11-all after an RBI double by Lauryn Sanders and a run-scoring triple by Makayla Thompson, and the game went to extra innings.
Mingo Central took the lead for good at 15-11 in the top of the eighth as Kaylin Joplin hit an infield single to plate a run and then three Wayne errors allowed three Lady Miner runs to score.
Hammond had three hits on the day for the Lady Miners including two doubles. Williams and Joplin both hit safely twice, and Gianna Akers had a double. Williams also pitched for Mingo Central, and she struck out four Lady Pioneers.
For Wayne, Jamilyn Watts notched three hits of her own at the plate, and Chloe Thacker and Napier both had two hits. Eastwood (one triple) and Sanders (one double) also had two hits each.
Sanders took the mound for the Lady Pioneers and fanned seven batters.
The excitement of the Mingo players after they made the final out of the game is something that Cline said was a blessing.
"These girls have worked hard this year and they've got the best record we've ever had at Central, and we got our first win in the sectional," Cline said.
The sectional win for the Lady Miners was their first in the current five-team sectional as their last postseason win came over Tolsia in 2016 in the Lady Rebels final season in Class AA.
With the win, the MCHS will advance to face top-seeded Scott on Wednesday at 6 p.m. To Cline, the formula for Mingo Central to upset the Lady Skyhawks is simple.
"Play hard, no mistakes," Cline said. "We have to clean the game up."
Despite the loss, Wayne still has a chance to keep their season alive as they face Chapmanville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the first loser's bracket game of the sectional tourney.
Lady Pioneers head coach Tish Smith pointed out the recipe for her team to beat the Lady Tigers and stay in the bracket.
"We just have to get our pitchers focused and be aggressive at the plate," Smith said.
Mingo Central improved to 12-14 on the season with the win while Wayne fell to 2-16 overall.
Score by innings:
MCHS: 2 0 0 0 5 0 4 4 - 15
WHS: 3 0 2 0 0 4 2 - 11