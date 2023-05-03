Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - Mingo Central and Wayne met on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament at Logan's Bea Orr Field, and the fifth-seeded Lady Miners won a 15-11 thriller over the fourth-seeded Lady Pioneers in eight innings. 

Head coach Patrick Cline said it felt good for his squad to get this victory.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

