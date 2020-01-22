NEWTOWN — Mingo Central head coach Amanda Lovern recently recognized five of her players for being named to the 2019 All-Cardinal Conference Volleyball Team by presenting them with plaques between a girls/boys basketball doubleheader inside the MCHS Gymnasium. Senior Noe Evans and junior Bella Grace each were named first team, freshman Gracie Martin was named second team, and Cassady Runyon and Cydney Maynard each received Honorable Mention.
Lady Miners volleyball recognizes All-Conference recipients
