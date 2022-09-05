NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners and head coach Jeremy Davis picked up a big win Monday, Aug. 29, as they knocked off reigning soccer sectional champion Shady Spring 2-1.
Sophomore Arianna Belcher got the Lady Miners on the board first as she tied the game in the first half of play. Senior Megan Adkins then gave MCHS the lead in the second half as she found the back of the net in the 67th minute to put them ahead 2-1.
Coach Davis said it was the first ever win against Shady Spring.
”Communication was excellent the entire game,” Davis said after the win.Big time game from Makeisha Harness, Jessica Acord and Dani Browning defensively.Alyssa Davis and Alissa Munroe made some crucial plays at Midfield, and Kyra Callaway did a great job at pushing the ball on our side of the pitch.”
Autumn White had another sting showing from her keeper position as she had 13 saves.
The Lady Miners improved to 3-1 with the win but suffered their second loss of the season when they fell 1-0 to Ravenswood on Saturday.
MCHS will play three straight road games against Class AAA opponents as they will face Spring Valley on Wednesday, Riverside on Saturday and Lincoln County on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The Mingo Central boys soccer squad only played one match last week as they suffered a 4-0 loss at Grace Christian. The loss gave Richard Powers’ club a 1-2-1 record.
MCHS was hanging close early on as they trailed just 1-0 at the half, but Grace Christian put the game away with three goals in the second half.
Mingo is set to play Logan at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 8, before ending the week with a road trip to Riverside on Saturday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.