Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

mc girls soccer alyssa davis-2.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo Central’s Alyssa Davis sends a ball down field in an early season match against Riverside.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Lady Miners and head coach Jeremy Davis picked up a big win Monday, Aug. 29, as they knocked off reigning soccer sectional champion Shady Spring 2-1.

Sophomore Arianna Belcher got the Lady Miners on the board first as she tied the game in the first half of play. Senior Megan Adkins then gave MCHS the lead in the second half as she found the back of the net in the 67th minute to put them ahead 2-1.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you